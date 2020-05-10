WATCH NOW: Sen. Tim Kaine answers frequently asked questions about the pandemic from constituents in a Facebook Live sesion.
Now that the U.S. Senate has been back at work in Washington for a week, Sen. Tim Kaine has two priorities in mind for the next round of coronavirus relief funding.
“We should be focusing on doing more for individuals and families, and more for state and local governments,” Kaine told more than 1,700 constituents listening in to a recent live “tele-town hall.”
During the hour-long conference call, the Virginia Democrat shared updates and answered questions from callers on a range of topics related to COVID-19, such as testing for the virus, childcare resources available to essential workers, and what lies ahead for schools and colleges across the state.
Once a week, Kaine told listeners, Virginia’s members of Congress have a phone call with Gov. Ralph Northam and his entire cabinet to discuss pandemic response efforts and the latest figures from the health department.
“The best thing we can do for the economy is to manage the public health side of this right,” he said.
Another round of aid?
Kaine also made the case for passing another federal aid package during this session. Localities everywhere are facing massive budget shortfalls stemming from COVID-19. Without help, they risk “having to lay off first responders during a global health emergency,” he said.
When Congress passed the $2 trillion rescue package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act at the end of March, it designated $150 billion in direct aid to state governments and cities with populations of 500,000 or more. Virginia is slated to receive $3.3 billion of that, which local governments can tap to pay for new, unbudgeted costs incurred from fighting the virus.
However, Kaine and other Democratic lawmakers say the funding comes with too many restrictions.
“We fought very hard to get that funding,” he said. “We had a little bit of a partisan battle. Republicans insisted upon a restriction that the money cannot be used to make up for lost revenues. Well, the problem with that is, every local government is losing revenue right now.”
Municipal budgets rely on revenue streams such as sales tax, meals tax and hotel tax, all of which are drying up during stay-at-home orders. Officials from 2,100 cities across the U.S. said they expect major budget shortfalls due to the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the National League of Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors. About 1,000 of these said these reductions would likely affect police and public safety departments.
Meanwhile, Virginia finance officials projected in March that COVID-19 could cause revenue losses of $1 billion a year or more from the state coffers. The state is constitutionally mandated to have a balanced budget, so the only option would be slashing public services.
If local governments have to lay off workers, “it could be teachers, firefighters, EMTs, police. This is not the time to be laying off first responders,” Kaine said during the call. “Let’s expand the flexibility of this money so they can use the dollars to backstop lost revenues. And if there’s a way to add to those funds, we should do it.”
Kaine made the same case to his colleagues on Wednesday as he spoke from the Senate floor, noting that “the overwhelming majority of our first responders work for state and local governments.”
Facing “massive declines in tax revenue,” localities across Virginia are already making cuts, he said. “Staunton is proposing furlough days for all city employees, including first responders. Prince William County has removed 31 police, fire and sheriff positions from its budget. It shouldn’t be this way.”
During the Senate’s extended recess, Kaine was one of 46 Democrats who signed an April 26 letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking for states to be given more flexibility to spend federal emergency funds. The bipartisan National Governors Association has also called for the restrictions to be lifted, but said current funding levels alone are not enough to stabilize state budgets.
In response to the NGA’s request, Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced they plan to introduce a bill for $500 billion in additional aid to states and local governments.
Speaking from the floor on Wednesday, Kaine also proposed more aid to individual Americans to match the amount already allotted to help small businesses stay afloat.
“When we passed the CARES Act in March, I was struck by the fact that the PPP program for small businesses was $350 billion,” but the direct aid to families totaled only 85% of that amount, Kaine said.
“Given that we just added another $370 billion in aid for small businesses, I think we should add an equal amount for individuals and families, whether this is in the form of direct payments, or a combination of direct payments and other supports,” such as help with childcare, or rent and mortgage payments, he said.
More funding for families
Multiple callers on the telephone town hall asked about resources to help parents with childcare in the wake of school closures. As of the end of March, according to the governor’s website, nearly 45% of Virginia childcare centers had closed, eliminating more than 200,000 slots.
Kaine touted his work with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) as the CARES Act was being crafted to increase funding for the Child Care & Development Block Grant (CCDBG). Virginia ended up receiving $70 million through this initiative, which he called “very, very significant funds to expand childcare options during this time.”
The funding will be used in Virginia to offer incentive grants to providers that remain open; to eliminate co-pays for low-income, working families who use federal childcare subsidies; and to help childcare centers that accept subsidies but have had to close.
“We just knew, with schools closing, that there was going to be a dramatic need for more childcare, particularly with front-line workers who don’t have the ability to work from home,” Kaine said.
However, he added, the initial aid for childcare was “a drop in the bucket.”
“We are calling on Senate leadership to include $50 billion for childcare in the next COVID-19 relief package in order to help keep childcare available to frontline workers and keep providers in business,” he said.
Kaine was one of 31 senators who signed an April 30 letter to Congressional leaders pushing for more funding to stabilize the struggling childcare industry and continue providing services to essential workers during the pandemic.
The letter stated that many childcare providers are facing a “double whammy” from the increased costs of staying open during the outbreak combined with less revenue. Since the original aid package, it went on, “we have only learned more about the extent of closures required by this pandemic and the dire situation that childcare providers are in, which necessitates additional relief.”
One unfortunate side effect of the school closures and lack of childcare is a greater risk of child abuse. Abuse cases that might normally be noticed and reported by a teacher or school counselor may go unreported while families are isolated at home. Meanwhile, child welfare agencies face challenges conducting home visits during the outbreak.
To address these issues, Kaine and 5 other senators on Wednesday released the Emergency Funding for Child Protection Act, which would provide $500 million in emergency funds for local child protective services and $1 million for community-based child abuse prevention programs.
“On the child welfare side, that’s why it’s important to fund state and local governments,” Kaine said, noting that child protective services workers are usually government employees. “We need to direct money into the child welfare system because they’re really needed right now.”
Social distancing in the Senate
The Senate reconvened Monday after a recess of more than 5 weeks, with some notable changes to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“We won’t have any pages or visitors in the gallery, to cut down on the number of people in the room,” Kaine said. “They are building out committee rooms to allow senators to sit 6 feet apart,” as well as “building out capacity for staff to participate virtually.”
Senators must still cast votes in person, he said, but the usual 15-minute window will be extended to half an hour to allow people to spread out.
Furthermore, Kaine said he would return to Washington alone to protect the health of his staff. He noted that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a stay-at-home order until at least May 15, and Northam’s order is in effect until June 10.
“As the boss of my office, I am not going to tell my staff that they need to work counter to the advice of the governor,” he said. Instead, “they’ll be supporting me through telework. So, I’ll be a little bit lonely there, but we’ve all gotten used to the new reality. Anybody who can work from home should do it.”
He added that he is wearing a bandana or other face covering whenever he is around other people, and encouraged other Virginians to do the same.
“Please wear a mask. It is not hard at all, and that is a measure of you trying to be caring and compassionate,” Kaine said. “It’s a little bit to protect yourself, but it’s mostly to protect people around you. We’re commanded to love our neighbor. This is a very simple thing you can do to love your neighbor.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
