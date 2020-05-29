Sovah Health facilities in Martinsville and Danville are among more than 50 Virginia hospitals to receive a supply of remdesivir, an experimental drug used to treat COVID-19.
However, answers from local officials about specific details -- such as how many doses Sovah received, whether any patients have started treatment, and how doctors will ration the limited supply -- remain as scarce as the drug itself.
Virginia was one of several states selected by the federal government to share the first round of medication donated by manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc. The Virginia Department of Health received two shipments in mid-May and distributed the doses using a “random selection model” that took into account the number of confirmed cases at each hospital.
Remdesivir is so far the only drug authorized to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization May 1 after clinical trials showed patients treated with remdesivir had a 31% faster recovery time.
Gilead has been working to develop a supply chain and ramp up production since January, but the drug remains in short supply across the country.
Virginia’s remdesivir allotment is only enough to treat a fraction of current COVID-19 patients.
VDH received the first shipment of 10 cases on May 11, enough to treat roughly 36 people, according to a fact sheet on the agency’s website. These were divided among 19 hospitals, none of which were local.
Sovah Health was included in a second, larger shipment dated May 17 that VDH distributed to 52 hospitals. This round contained 96 cases of remdesivir, which can treat anywhere from 350 to 400 people, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said.
“As you know, we have far many more patients than that, so it’s a scarce resource,” Oliver said during Gov. Ralph Northam’s May 18 pandemic briefing.
As of Friday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association website showed 999 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals throughout the state, and an additional 525 patients whose test results are pending.
The VDH COVID-19 dashboard showed nine people hospitalized from Henry County and six from Martinsville on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for Sovah Health did not answer questions about the amount of remdesivir available in Martinsville and Danville or how it is being allocated.
Instead, Marketing Coordinator Hailey Fowlkes issued the following statement:
“Sovah Health is actively engaged and participating in the appropriate federal and state processes to ensure our eligibility to receive a fair allocation of Remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19. Based on the specific allocation formula in place - which takes into account the number of COVID-19 cases reported within a certain facility and also the prevalence of community spread - we can confirm that we have received an appropriate allocation based on our current situation. We are uncertain of whether we may receive additional doses, as the supply is limited and is being prioritized for facilities in greatest need.”
Except for the hospital’s name, Sovah Health’s statement matched word-for-word with a quote from a Fauquier hospital official in a news report last week.
Federal regulators consider remdesivir to be “experimental” because it is still being studied and has not undergone full FDA approval. Little is known about the drug’s safety and effectiveness, according to the FDA.
Guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that remdesivir should only be given to hospitalized patients with “severe disease, defined as patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator.”
