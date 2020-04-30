Life after the pandemic is starting to be discussed by leaders in Martinsville and Henry County.
From the surgical suite to the college campus to the county budget, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis is felt everywhere, but when leaders met via Zoom Thursday afternoon for their fourth weekly briefing, there was more emphasis on what happens after the pandemic.
Headlining that discussion was news from Sovah-Martinsville Hospital.
“Non-urgent surgeries and procedures will resume,” Sovah Health Market President and Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson said. “We feel if we’re careful we can start minor procedures, so we will begin with phase one — elective surgeries.”
Larson said the slow beginning of restarting services would begin next week.
“We have enough resources available, but we ask patients to bring their own face coverings,” he said. “We’re definitely still fighting this virus, and so we’re not letting our guard down.
“All patients will be asked to do a COVID[-19] test.”
Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin said her staff is looking ahead to when face-to-face learning might return at a school that has been closed to the public and operating 100% remote, with face-to-face instruction discontinued.
“We are still alive and well and in business, 54% of our students were already taking at least one course online, and some [students] are 100% online so for them it was business as usual,” Godwin said.
“It was anticipated that it would take us two weeks to transition [from in-person to remote learning], but our faculty was operating 99% remotely in four days.”
Godwin said welding and precision-machining programs remained in the classroom until the governor ordered all face-to-face instruction to cease.
“We made the decision to hot-wire our parking lot,” Godwin said. “We have full WiFi in the parking lot now. It’s not ideal, but certainly a way students can make a connection.”
Godwin said PHCC, one of 23 community colleges in Virginia, followed the rules of the broader state system, but plans are in place to remain remote through the summer and begin face-to-face instruction again in the fall.
After the pandemic is over, Godwin said she expected every course at the college to have a remote component as a result of the experience gained.
“It’s easy to be a good captain in calm seas,” Godwin said. “We’re ready to move them [students] toward post-pandemic careers.”
Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Bell cited the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health’s website — case counts remain at 16 in Henry County and two each in Martinsville and Patrick County — and said 127 individuals had been tested in the drivethru program at the Martinsville Speedway, which was funded by The Harvest Foundation for up to 200 testing kits.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall reiterated that his pandemic-altered budget — “We were 90% done, and then corona [virus] showed up,” he said — was presented to the board of supervisors on April 7 and would be the subject of a public hearing on May 18 — minus the public.
“I don’t like having a public hearing without the public,” Hall said. “There will be no comment from the floor.”
Instead, citizens are encouraged to comment by email at budget2020@co.henry.va.us or by calling 276-634-4699.
“We will take comments until noon on May 18, and then we meet that night,” Hall said. “County revenue will decrease because of this — meals tax, lodging tax, sales tax — clearly all three have been impacted and to what level we don’t know.”
Hall said the county was still waiting to hear from the state regarding funding. “This will be a stay-in-place budget — we’re waiting on those official numbers,” he said.
Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins said there are still some banks accepting applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but she encouraged anyone wanting access to the funds to apply quickly because it is expected to run out.
“Take advantage of all the opportunities you have to change your business model,” she said. “Take advantage of those educating moments as things start reopening.”
Watkins said businesses in need of help should contact mhccoc@martinsville.com or 276-632-6401.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church Pastor Matthew Brown said they didn’t teach a course in seminary about how to respond to a crisis like COVID-19.
“This pandemic caught all churches and pastors off guard,” Brown said. “There was no ‘Pastoring in a Pandemic’ 101 class.
“We are learning on the fly and on the other side of this we will have been made better because we are going to be capable of doing things we probably didn’t think we were capable of doing.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
