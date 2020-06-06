Every spring and fall for decades, Martinsville and Henry County have rolled out the welcome mat for tens of thousands of racing fans and the cash boost they typically bring to the local economy.
Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway will be anything but typical, however. This time, the influx of tourists that descend on the “half-mile of mayhem” twice a year will have to watch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 from their TVs at home.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, NASCAR decided its races in May and June would take place with the grandstands empty.
This means local wallets are likely to be emptier than usual, too.
Who will feel the impact? There are the obvious tourism-related businesses -- hotels and restaurants -- that normally stay bustling with visitors while NASCAR is in town. Local governments see more revenue from taxes on lodging and meals.
Race weekends also drive extra traffic to Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer, where dozens of spectators, NASCAR drivers, sponsors and even celebrities fly in for the events.
Then, there are the 1,500 to 2,000 temporary staff members hired by Martinsville Speedway during race weekends. Tim Southers, the speedway’s director of communications, said 99% of the workforce comes from the Martinsville-Henry County area.
But with no spectators allowed in the stands Wednesday, Southers said, “I would say we are staffing the event at about one-third of the normal race weekend staffing size.”
Many of those that will remain are emergency workers. With or without the public there, Martinsville Speedway still has to meet NASCAR’s minimum staffing requirements for safety during the race. This includes 60 to 70 first responders providing fire coverage of each pit stall, fuel pumps and other locations throughout the infield.
“We will still have the necessary staffing in place to ensure we maintain the safety of everyone at the track including the competitors, teams, NASCAR officials and workers helping us host the race,” Southers said. “All safety positions will be filled as we would have for any event inside the infield of the race track.”
Empty stands mean empty skies
While Blue Ridge Regional Airport Manager Jason Davis expects air traffic for Wednesday’s race to be substantially less than usual, he said he understands the decision to race without an audience present was made “to protect the health and wellness of the fans and race teams.”
“The hope is that more fans will be encouraged to attend the fall races at Martinsville Speedway, including the ValleyStar 300 on Sept. 26 and the Xfinity 500 on Nov. 1,” Davis said.
Normally, race weekends are the airport’s busiest times, with “upwards of 30 to 50 airplanes the week of the race,” he said, although sometimes the total has reached triple digits.
“As far as our traffic, we are down 85 to 90% with COVID, so we feel as though that will transfer to the race as well,” Davis added. “However, we are hopeful for the return of normal, just as everyone in the community is.”
Concessions for charity
Race weekends provide various opportunities for local nonprofit and civic groups to fundraise by working at the track, but options like selling concessions or parking cars evaporate without fans there.
Americrown, the speedway’s food vendor, partners with nonprofit volunteers to staff concession stands and customer service positions in exchange for a donation to their organization. Recent figures were not available, but a Martinsville Bulletin article in January 2015 reported that Americrown paid almost $100,000 to area nonprofits during 2014 racing events.
The same article stated that Martinsville Speedway awarded more than $25,000 to local volunteer fire departments and rescue squads for their work on race weekends that year.
Also, for a number of years, local high school marching bands have received donations from the speedway and an appearance on national television in exchange for performing the National Anthem on the track before races.
Charitable groups also find ways to fundraise outside the track. At the October 2019 race, Martinsville High School Band Boosters marked more than 10 years of parking cars in the Ridgeway BB&T lot as a fundraiser. The bank allows boosters to use the paved lot and charge a fee for race fans to park, which can raise anywhere between $1,500 to $2,000 per race for expenses like band uniforms and travel to competitions.
Tallying tourism’s impact (or not)
It is a truth universally acknowledged -- in southern Virginia, at least -- that Martinsville Speedway is a major economic engine for the region.
So, how will the absence of out-of-town race fans coming to Henry County this spring affect tourism and tax revenue? Information from the racetrack, tourism office and local government shows why coming up with a dollar amount is so difficult.
First of all, there are no current figures available to quantify the speedway’s contributions to the local economy and tourism. The most recent impact study of Martinsville Speedway dates back to 2009 and was conducted using data from 2007. That study determined that the track’s operations generated $170 million in economic activity each year and directly created more than 2,200 permanent jobs in the areas of knowledge-based services, visitor industry and retail trade.
There are also no concrete crowd numbers available for race weekends. In a 2018 talk on the speedway’s history, President Clay Campbell said about two-thirds of attendees come from outside Virginia. But NASCAR, as a rule, does not release information about ticket sales or attendance, so the total number of tourists remains unknown.
Martinsville-Henry County Tourism officials did not have any specific data on the number of visitors to the speedway or their economic impact, either. Assistant Director of Tourism Beth Stinnett said their office receives a yearly report on local tourist activity and spending each fall from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
In 2018, the latest figures available, VTC reported $74.3 million in direct tourist spending in Martinsville and Henry County. Tourism also generated 773 local jobs and $15.9 million in worker income. However, the VTC report does not calculate the impact of individual attractions like Martinsville Speedway.
As for the speedway’s tax impact, it follows that the thousands of visitors staying in area hotels, eating in restaurants and stocking up on supplies would cause a jump in local tax revenues. The problem is that lodging tax and meals tax figures are reported monthly, making it difficult to tell if any increases stem from race weekend or another event during the month, explained Martinsville Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley.
“There are generally other large events in the same months that the speedway holds a race. Clearly the race is the bigger draw, but I don't have a way of knowing what that percentage is by event,” Easley said.
The VTC tourism report lists tax revenue, but again, it is based on the entire year and all local tourism activities. The 2018 report showed out-of-town visitors to Martinsville-Henry County generated $4.8 million per year in combined state & local tax income.
Getting tourism back on track
No matter how much local tourist spending is lost from all of the missing race fans this Wednesday, this is just the latest of many financial blows struck by the coronavirus.
The pandemic has hit the tourism industry particularly hard since March, when a state of emergency was declared and stay-at-home orders were issued. In a forecast of COVID-19’s continued effects on travel in Virginia, a May 1 report released by the VTC said the virus and subsequent economic downturn have created “what is by far the largest single year impact on travel that we have ever seen.”
Statewide, the VTC report projected an 81% decrease of travel sector earnings in April and May. Lodging demand took a dive of 66.5% in April alone. Over the course of 2020, Virginia could lose $12.6 billion in visitor spending and another $6 billion as the recession's effects linger into 2021.
But the tourism projections are not all gloom and doom. As long as the virus continues to be contained in Virginia and travel restrictions gradually open up, “significant pent-up demand for leisure travel” could cause a rebound in July and August, the report states. That would be good news for Martinsville Speedway’s late model stock car race scheduled for Sept. 26.
Until the day when screaming fans can safely fill the speedway’s stands once again, the Martinsville-Henry County Tourism department continues to fill social media with reminders of all the local attractions awaiting visitors when they return. A series of short videos bear the catchphrase, “We’ll be waiting for you.”
“We are happy that racing will return to the Martinsville Speedway, but we will miss welcoming our NASCAR fans from all over the country to Martinsville-Henry County,” Stinnett said. “Martinsville Speedway has a long and resilient history and we look forward to the return of our visitors (and residents) when we can safely gather again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.