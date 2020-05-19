No changes were made to the proposed Henry County budget after public hearings held Monday night.
As County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors during the meeting, however, the $157 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year is “written in pencil.”
“This budget goes into effect July 1. On July 2, we’ll start moving it around” to try and meet more needs, Hall said.
The board is expected to adopt the budget at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The coronavirus prompted an unprecedented situation for county leaders: Holding a public hearing without the public in the room. Instead, officials set up a special email address and phone hotline for residents to share their opinions ahead of time. During the public hearings on Monday evening, Hall read all of the comments aloud so they would be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.
Of the seven comments received, two dealt with the schools, and the remaining five were about the total county budget.
Economic fallout from the pandemic has already wrecked the county’s plans to give raises to employees, including teachers, and has put capital projects on hold for now. The spending plan reflects a 4.2% increase over the current year, due in part to additional state funding for the school system as well as increased costs for health insurance premiums and programs serving foster youth.
The revised budget provides level local funding of $18.93 million to Henry County Schools, which is $1.1 million less than the school district requested before the pandemic. Hall said school officials are working on revising their budget request in light of the county’s financial situation.
Among the comments submitted to the board on Monday night was a request from Sheriff Lane Perry to consider funding two additional positions related to the new jail under construction. More employees are needed “for a massive amount of work that needs to be done” to prepare the adult detention center being built on DuPont Road for use 18 months from now, Perry wrote.
The requested positions include a first lieutenant at a cost of approximately $60,000 annually and an investigator at about $48,000, plus the cost of benefits for both positions. The first lieutenant will need to go to comparable jail facilities to look at their processes and operations, Perry wrote.
“Technology will completely change the operations of the Adult Detention Center. We will have to completely rework our policy and procedures, and we have to prepare for training our new employees,” he stated.
The investigator will assist with hiring more than 75 new employees. Applications will be accepted starting this fall, and they could “easily” number 300 or 400, Perry wrote. Each one will require a background investigation, which can take as much as 40 hours each.
These are just two of the new positions needed to help prepare for the new jail, he added. Once the facility opens, the county will save hundreds of thousands of dollars it currently spends housing inmates in other localities because the current jail is too small.
While the board did not add any funding in response to Perry’s request, Vice Chair Debra Buchanan commented: “I think the board fully understands the need. We’ll certainly do what we can when we can. I do fully understand they’ve done a very good job managing their budget.”
Other comments during the public hearing came from:
>> Darryl Holland, an elected official with the Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District, who requested the board allocate $5,000 to the organization. Holland listed various services they provide in Henry County, including cost-share opportunities from a clean water grant that have helped 24 county families with septic system pumpouts, public sewer hookups, repairs and replacements along the Smith River and Blackberry Creek. The district has fenced off more than 61,000 feet along stream banks in the county to prevent livestock from getting into bodies of water, which promotes clean drinking water, he wrote. They also have provided vegetative buffers to protect 58 acres of stream banks to limit soil erosion and lessen the cost of flood damage.
>> Margaret Caldwell, a Henry County appointee on the Blue Ridge Library Board of Trustees. Originally, Caldwell wrote, the board asked for a 2% increase “so we could give our staff a long-overdue raise” without sacrificing funding for books and programming. However, due to economic fallout from the virus, the board has revised its ask to level funding. Caldwell noted the library staff have continued to work during the pandemic and offered “a long list of free electronic resources.” She also reminded the board that 80% of the library system’s funding comes from local tax dollars.
>> Ricky Walker, executive director of ANCHOR Commission, a nonprofit that serves at-risk youth and runs a group home and transitional day services. Walker thanked the board for its support. ANCHOR is one of the 29 outside agencies that receives some funding from Henry County. The upcoming budget includes level funding for all outside agencies except ANCHOR and the Smith River Sports Complex; officials have recommended additional funding conditional upon the city of Martinsville also approving a proportional increase, Hall said. ANCHOR would receive an extra $15,000 to expand their coverage from five to seven days a week.
>> Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer, who thanked the board for its support of the schools.
>> Doug Stegall, a Collinsville resident, who expressed concern over the rising cost of health insurance for county employees. He asked if workers who reach age 65 could be put on Medicare, potentially saving the county money.
Supervisor Joe Bryant asked how many county employees are age 65 or older. Human Resources Director Michelle Via said she did not know the exact number, but said it was “not many.” Via added that it would be age discrimination to tell older employees they could not participate in the county health plan.
>> Betty Hairston, who did not give her location, commented that the schools should have a budget surplus because they have been closed since the middle of March.
Officials did not directly respond to this statement. However, local schools have continued to operate remotely for the past two months, paying teachers and full-time staff, and continuing the school feeding program for students in the community.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
