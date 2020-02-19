Staff reports
- Henry County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early on Thursday, Feb. 20, due to potentially hazardous travel conditions during the afternoon commute.
- PHCC has rescheduled its national Career and Technical Education Signing Day for Feb. 27.
For the first time in about 14 months, the ground could get a little white on Thursday.
Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are included in a Hazardous Weather Outlook by the National Weather Service. This could be the first time since December 2018 that snow has accumulated in the region.
The NWS in Blacksburg says that light snow is expected Thursday, with accumulations of about 1 to 2 inches, especially in higher elevations.
Travel conditions could be affected. The high temperature is supposed to be 38, with a low of about 22.
The conditions south and west of Henry County — across North Carolina — could be more severe.
