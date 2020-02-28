Because the National Weather Service in Blacksburg has said there is a chance for snow moving into the region this afternoon, Patrick County Schools will release early.
The snow is more likely at higher elevations.
Patrick County's elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and the high school at 1.
All after-school activities are canceled.
