On April 3 the Federal Government authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Small Business Administration ran through that money when it approved more than 1.6 million loans. Approval of those loans took as little as a few hours to as much as two weeks, but many businesses are still waiting.
One of them Lawless Welding Fabrications, Inc. in Fieldale. Chris Lawless started his business a little more than 11 years ago and now employs 10 people.
“When I started, it was just me,” Lawless said. “We just kept growing, and now we’re looking at having to let four or five [employees] go.
“It’s getting to the point businesses are laying people off, and they’re not using us as much. Everything’s slowing down.”
Lawless banks with BB&T, and he applied under the Paycheck Protection Program on the first day it was made available.
“We reached out to the banker because we knew this was coming up, and we wanted to be prepared,” Lawless said. “He called me back and basically said, ‘We haven’t been trained on it yet — we’re going to get trained on it, and we’ll get back in touch with you.’”
Lawless said he completed the process online through the BB&T portal as soon as it became available.
“They sent something back, said we didn’t send in exactly what was needed, so we sent that in — in the next hour — so everything was there,” Lawless said. “We got an email that said everything was good, we got your application, so we felt at ease.”
Lawless says that BB&T officials told him they had received 80,000 PPP applications and only funded 17,000. He said he has been unable to find anyone locally that has received any of those proceeds.
“Every morning we call, and we check, and we try,” Lawson said. “The survival of my company is not in jeopardy, but the survival of those guys — keeping them working.
“They want to work, they want to keep going.”
Lawson said he was also concerned if he has to lay off employees off, they might not be too excited about coming back.
“Now the fact of having unemployment out there and you get an additional $600 — what incentivizes a person to come back to work?” Lawson asked. “So if you lay people off, and then you get the PPP program — you hope that they come back to work with you.
“That’s one of the things we face. I’ve got one of the best teams I’ve ever had, and I want to keep those guys working.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose district includes most of Henry County, said his office would be willing to get involved, but he couldn’t make any promises.
“If the BB&T branch will call us, we can intercede, we can do a check — it’s a roundabout way we can do that,” Griffith said. “Some bigger banks, for whatever reasons, are not having as much success as smaller banks and credit unions.
“If it’s a systemic problem then there may be something we can do. I’ve been practicing law for 28 years, and sometimes a file just gets a hex on it.
“I don’t know if we can unhex it.”
Griffith said early Friday that additional money was expected to reignite the program, and later that day President Trump signed into law a bill providing an additional $310 billion to the $349 billion first approved. There also were many of the original dollars that were distributed to large companies who used subsidiaries as separate businesses. One of them under fire, Shake Shack, returned $10 million it had received.
“The pipeline will open back up Monday,” Griffith said. “Maybe that will solve the problem.”
BB&T officials would not speak about Lawless because of client confidentiality, but they did say they talked with him after the Bulletin made its inquiry. They say despite being overwhelmed with applications, they’ve managed to approve $10 billion in loans through the PPP.
“The process is affected by factors such as our receipt of the application and the need for complete supporting documentation,” Director of Communications Cynthia Montgomery said. “For the clients who have already submitted PPP applications, our teammates will continue to work diligently to review applications and provide individual status updates via email.
“Given the unprecedented demand… we cannot guarantee every qualified applicant will receive a loan under the PPP.”
The bank has guaranteed that they will no longer be accepting any new applications. MHC Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins said she had been notified.
“Per their website and a message the chamber received, BB&T will continue to process received applications and will no longer accept new applications per the chairman and chief executive officer.” Watkins said.
BB&T and SunTrust banks merged in December to become Truist. Kelly S. King has been named the new bank’s chief executive officer.
“Due to the overwhelming demand and unprecedented number of loan applications we’ve received, there remain many clients we haven’t been able to help from the first round of PPP funding,” King wrote in an open message. “We’re continuing to … process [the] remaining applications.”
Congressman Griffith encouraged anyone with problems regarding federal money related to COVID-19 to contact his Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671, but for small business people like Chris Lawless, the time is running out.
“I’ve built this whole thing my entire life, and it’s a cry for help to say I want to keep my guys working,” Lawless said. “They want to work.
“It’s hard to get work here, and we want to keep moving forward. We’re willing to work for it, we’re willing to do what we can, but the paperwork’s locked up, and there’s nothing we can do except wait.”
