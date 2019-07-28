Wendi Craig, a 19-year veteran of the Martinsville Bulletin, said she is glad to be coming back – as the company’s general manager.
“I’m excited to get back in there, because the Bulletin has been there forever,” Craig, 46, said, adding that it means a lot to be part of a community institution.
She starts today as the leader of a company where she first was introduced in 1997.
The daughter of Roger and Ramona McVay of Axton, Craig “was born and raised in Martinsville-Henry County,” she said.
She is a 1990 graduate of Laurel Park High School and took some classes at Danville Community College.
She came to the Bulletin through a temp agency and soon was offered a position as an assistant in the Advertising Department.
When a vacancy for an advertising representative came open at the Bulletin, she applied for the job, she said, but didn’t get it. The second time it came open she got it on a trial basis – which led to a permanent position and 17 years of ad sales for the newspaper.
In 2016 Craig started working for Virginia Media Inc., a subsidiary of Mountain Media LLC of West Virginia, before returning to her home territory.
BH Media Regional Publisher Kelly Mirt said that any time he had heard people talk about Craig, it was “all upbeat. From current employees and advertisers to community leaders and former employees, she has made a positive impact with many.
“We’re thrilled to have someone who develops relationships in such a positive way. Wendi’s deep understanding of matching advertising solutions to help customers accomplish their goals and objectives is a bonus for Martinsville and Henry County businesses.”
Keven Todd, who had served as general manager of both the Bulletin and the Register & Bee in Danville, will remain as GM in Danville.
“Wendi is a customer-oriented leader, and I look forward to her rejoining the Bulletin team,” Bulletin Advertising Manager Tammy Jones said. “I’m sure that, under her leadership, we will have even more success!”
Craig said she thinks that “newspaper is supposed to be for the community. It’s supposed to report on the community and support the community — and supposed to be your one-stop shop … to know what’s going on in your community, with news stories, advertisers and whatever. When you pick up that paper, you should know what’s going on” with everything you need at your fingertips.
She and her husband, Brian Craig, live in Axton. For many years the Craigs had the Paradox Band, which performed across the region, including for many TGIF concerts. Since the band stopped in 2015, she said they had more time for other interests, such as cooking and gardening.
The Craigs have two daughters, Brittany Massey of Reidsville, N.C., and Chelsey Spiker of Burlington, N.C., and two young granddaughters.
