Staff report
The surge of COVID-19 across the West Piedmont Health District came to the end of May with one final salvo, with 11 more cases announced for Saturday and Sunday.
Nancy Bell, district spokesperson, announced them in two separate emails on Sunday.
These push final totals for May in Henry County to 113, with three deaths and nine hospitalized.
Martinsville now has 31 cases (six hospitalized and one death), and Patrick County has 19, based on Sunday morning’s report by the Virginia Department of Health. The health district’s announced cases can lag the state’s actual statistical count.
Starting May 1, Henry County had 16 cases, Martinsville had two, and Patrick County had two, meaning positive cases have risen more than 800%.
Among those new cases announced Sunday, Martinsville and Patrick County each had one – a male in his 60s in the city and a male in his 20s in Patrick – but the other nine Henry County residents (VDH tracks cases by residential address).
Henry County was one male in his 60s with COVID-19, and there were three other males and five females said to be in their 20s, 30s and 60s.
None was said to have been hospitalized.
Franklin County, which is also part of the district, is at 36 cases, with four hospitalized and one death. By comparison, Danville now has 55 cases and Pittsylvania County, 44.
VDH also announced on Saturday it was tracking data differently to allow for assignment of cases to health districts. West Piedmont picked up more than 300 new interactions with the public. It’s unclear if that will mean more positive test results.
VDH reported Sunday there are 44,607 cases and 1,375 deaths statewide. Some 4,643 people have been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, cases internationally surpassed 6 million, with the Johns Hopkins University’s real-time map showing 6,083,633 cases worldwide and 369,953 deaths on Sunday afternoon. In the U.S. there are 1,779,853 cases and more than 105,000 deaths.
The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.
