Busy working parents may see more local child care options become available, if a recent federal grant application by The Harvest Foundation is successful.
Harvest is seeking $201,880 from the Appalachian Regional Commission for a project called “Workforce Foundations: Advancing Early Childhood Education in Martinsville inand Henry County,” according to documents from the West Piedmont Planning District Commission board. The foundation will provide a required local match of $80,083.
The district’s board of commissioners reviewed and gave its blessing for the application to move forward at its regular monthly meeting Thursday night. Any time an organization within the planning district applies for a federal grant, federal rules require the board to conduct an “intergovernmental review” before the funding agency considers the application, WPPDC Executive Director David Hoback said.
The board of commissioners is made up of 21 elected officials and citizens appointed from each locality in the WPPDC’s service area, which contains the cities of Martinsville and Danville, the town of Rocky Mount, and the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania.
If the ARC approves funding, the grant would help create new child care facilities in the area and grow existing businesses to meet demand.
Board documents show The Harvest Foundation is seeking to address a shortage of affordable options for working parents, especially programs that offer care for infants, children with special needs and extended hours available outside of the traditional workday. These are some of the most urgent needs identified by local parents in a recent study by Harvest.
Project goals are to create between six and 10 new local child care businesses in Martinsville and Henry County; to create 15 to 20 new jobs in early childhood education; to provide at least 20 new child care slots for infants, 10 new slots for children with special needs and 20 child care slots with extended hours. The project will provide incentive to businesses to pilot these new services with micro-grants of $5,000 each, according to the board packet.
The foundation will partner with Smart Beginnings, the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville, Longwood Small Business Development Center and Patrick Henry Community College to implement the grant program.
Partners will help existing child care businesses advance by providing more training for staff, with a goal of 30 people earning credentials in early childhood education through PHCC. Longwood SBDC will offer business development training for at least six existing and 10 new businesses.
In addition, the grant will provide forgivable loans of $5,000 each to child care facilities that take certain steps to improve quality, such as obtaining licensure from the Department of Social Services and participation in the Virginia Quality rating system for child care providers.
The Harvest Foundation began studying local child care needs in mid-2019 after economic development officials and major employers said a lack of quality, affordable child care is one of the top barriers preventing parents from participating in the workforce.
Working with the governments of Henry County and Martinsville, the Economic Development Corporation, businesses, child care providers and nonprofits, Harvest has been collecting feedback and developing a plan to expand and enhance the area’s child care system.
A survey in November 2019 of nearly 2,000 local parents, Harvest reported that one-third of respondents said they had trouble finding child care that meets their work hours. One-third reported difficulty finding care for infants, which comes with more regulations for staffing and facility design than care for older children, Harvest has said.
Twenty-five percent of respondents had problems affording child care, and this figure was much higher (66%) for single parents.
By addressing these needs, The Harvest Foundation hopes to “strengthen Martinsville-Henry County’s ability to recruit new employers and continue to serve the existing workforce,” board documents state.
In terms of economic development, “a strong education system with varied care options and a workforce of credentialed professionals are becoming critical competitive advantages and promote quality of life.”
According to Hoback, the ARC will typically announce preliminary approval for grants such as this one in late summer or early fall. The earliest a federally funded project could begin is after Oct. 1, which is the start of the new federal fiscal year, he said.
In conducting an intergovernmental review, he noted, “PDC is neither approving or disapproving a project but simply providing comments for consideration as a part of the review of an application.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.