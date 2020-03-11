Martinsville talks virus prep

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said he would not be surprised if the coronavirus made its way to Martinsville.

“It’s obvious the cases are showing up everywhere,” Towarnicki said. “We are getting calls from the public.

“Everyone here is washing their hands, keeping an appropriate social distance and I’ve encouraged the staff - if they don’t feel good to think about staying home."

Towarnicki said his staff had discussed emergency plans should an outbreak occur and City Hall had to be shut down. “Consideration has been given how to operate with a skeleton crew," he said.

“Police, fire and EMS are at a higher level of exposure. Our EMS folks are on top of this - they are in touch with state officials and monitoring the situation."