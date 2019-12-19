The West Piedmont Workforce Development Board has named Tyler Freeland as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1.
Freeland, who currently serves as deputy director, has worked for WPWDB for six years in a variety of positions. A Martinsville native, Freeland holds a bachelor’s degree in resource management and financial planning from Virginia Tech. He succeeds interim CEO Guy Stanley.
The WPWDB provides various workforce services for employers and job-seekers in its service region of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania. The agency is federally funded and administered through the state, Freeland said, but supplemented by other grant funds.
Adam Wright, chairman of the WPWDB board of directors, praised Freeland’s work, calling him “instrumental” in working with The Harvest Foundation on a recent $1 million grant. The foundation on Wednesday announced the 3-year grant to the agency to launch a new youth workforce initiative helping unemployed or underemployed 17-to-24-year-olds advance their careers.
“Tyler has worked with our participants on financial planning and coaching. He worked really well with several of our grants. His experience will help us to reach our participants and help them to achieve their career goals,” Wright said.
“His outlook is very positive. Our regional work requires someone with a collaborative, team-building mindset. He’s the one who can help bring that together even more.”
Freeland said his plans for the coming year are to “continue the great relationships we have with all of our partners and enhance our ability to make the greatest impact possible on our community.”
WPWDB partners with local businesses; training providers, such as community colleges; and economic development groups throughout the region to help connect local workers with job opportunities and meet workforce needs. The agency operates Virginia Workforce Centers in its service region, offering a “one-stop shop” for career resources.
“Our centers focus on anything job-related. We work with each individual on their pathway,” Freeland said.
Through a contract with Ross Innovative Solutions, each center has “a team of case managers that work with youth and adults on every possible barrier,” including building a resume or help obtaining additional job training.
However, with the local unemployment rate at a record low, Freeland said the role of workforce development has changed. Underemployment, “when an individual’s skills are much more advanced than the job they’re doing and the salary they’re making,” continues to be a problem locally, he said.
“We love to work with underemployed people and help them reach their full potential. That directly impacts our community,” he said.
“Employers are ready to hire,” Freeland added, but they need “job-ready employees.”
“We want to be able to offer employers what they need. Our job is to get these individuals in, get them trained, and get them ready to be that job-ready employee,” he said.
One challenge employers are trying to address is opioid abuse. WPWDB is in the process of applying for a national grant that would be “very impactful,” Freeland said. “We would be using counseling services to help recovering addicts get back into the workplace. It’s proven that working during recovery really helps your success. Opioids are a major issue in the workforce, and that’s a major focus of mine,” he said.
Another major challenge for workers locally is transportation, he said.
“We hear that from a lot of prospects — they can’t get to and from work. We’ve looked for grants that enhance transportation and connect all of our individuals with their workplaces,” Freeland said. “We want to give job seekers every possible advantage.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
