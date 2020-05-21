Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO MAINTAIN THREAT OF FLOODING... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, HENRY, PATRICK, AND PITTSYLVANIA. * UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. LANDSLIDE POTENTIAL IS INCREASED, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS WITH MORE THAN FIVE INCHES OF RAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&