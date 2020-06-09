Noise is part of NASCAR. Race fans say the roar of 40-plus engines (as loud as a jet taking off) is as much a part of the spectator experience as the smell of rubber or the taste of a Martinsville Speedway hot dog.
But as Martinsville Speedway faces an unprecedented situation Wednesday night — holding a stock car race without spectators — one unknown is how the lack of fans in the stands will affect noise levels.
It’s no secret that stock car racing is loud. Just ask any longtime NASCAR driver — although they’ll probably have to ask you to repeat the question because of hearing loss.
The sound of dozens of 750-horsepower engines revving up all at once is a fixture of race weekend at Martinsville Speedway. From miles away, it turns into a low hum that can be heard across Henry County.
If any of the racetrack’s neighbors are bothered by the noise, however, they’ve kept quiet about it. After all, Martinsville Speedway has a 73-year history and continues to be a major economic driver for the area. The last few times Henry County revisited its noise ordinance, in 2009 and 2014, residents seemed most concerned about barking dogs disturbing the peace.
Twice, NASCAR has considered installing mufflers to reduce the noise: In the 1970s, and again in 2017 in an effort to broaden the appeal of racing to new fans who may want to be able to talk to each other during events. Both times, the idea was abandoned after it proved unpopular with racing crews and audiences.
Noisy tracks
Just how loud is racing for those up close to the action? Researchers from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) conducted a study to find out, taking measurements at three tracks: Bristol, Indianapolis and Sparta, Ky.
Bristol Motor Speedway was the loudest of the three because of small track size and bowl-shaped metal stands that reverberate and amplify the noise. Still, all three locations registered dangerous sound levels for drivers, racing crews, and spectators in the stands.
Noise is measured in decibels. A normal conversation registers at 60 decibels, while a leaf blower is about 90. Generally, extended exposure to levels of 85 decibels or higher can cause irreversible hearing damage.
During NASCAR races, the NIOSH study found averages of 95 decibels in the stands and 114 decibels in the infield, but peak noise levels could get higher than 140 decibels.
At the same time, researchers noticed very few crew or audience members wearing ear protection. Fans said they preferred to “hear and feel the roar of the engines.”
Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. About 40 million adults between ages 20 and 69 have hearing damage caused by noise exposure. The more often people are exposed to loud sounds over time, the more damage occurs.
The science of sound
So will the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 seem louder because of the lack of fans? Under normal circumstances, do the thousands of people seated around the track absorb any of the sound from the race? Wednesday night, will residents near the track notice a difference in how far the sound carries or how loud it seems? We posed these questions to some sound experts.
Dr. Austin Rose, a surgeon and professor at UNC Medical School, was the lead author of a study titled “Noise exposure levels in stock car auto racing,” published in the Ear, Nose and Throat Journal in 2008. Similar to the NIOSH study, Rose and his colleagues measured noise levels and their potential effect on hearing at Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
When asked about the impact of fans on sound absorption, Rose called it “a very interesting question.”
“Our group here feels that the sound absorption characteristics of the human body really depend on frequency, with much less absorption at low frequencies than at higher frequencies. Stock car auto racing noise seems to be composed primarily of lower frequency sounds,” he said. “It seems a good guess, therefore, that a crowd would not necessarily absorb too much of the noise. My overall impression is that the noise wouldn’t seem significantly louder or travel any farther. Plus, there would be less higher frequency fan noise.”
Chuck Kardous, MS, PE, a senior research engineer with the NIOSH Division of Applied Research and Technology, worked on two NIOSH studies on noise levels in stock car racing.
Reached via email, NIOSH Health Communications Specialist Stephanie Stevens said Kardous is “currently assigned to the COVID-19 response and not readily available, but after speaking briefly with him he asked that I follow up with you with the following information.”
According to Stevens, Kardous said, “The lack of spectators would be more of an issue in an enclosed raceway like Bristol Speedway (a bowl-shaped racetrack with seating all around) where the noise reverberates against the metal stands, and not as much at a place like Martinsville, which is open at some ends.”
For residents who would like to make their own measurements on the night of the race, NIOSH offers a free sound level meter app for iPhone. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/noise/app.html.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
