Jean Grace, who has proposed opening the Willow Branch Sanctuary for animals in Patrick County, has overstated some of her credentials while soliciting donations for the sanctuary.
Grace, aka Jean Roberts, provided false and misleading information for an article published Jan. 10 in the Martinsville Bulletin.
The discrepancies were discovered when the newspaper responded to concerns about the veracity of some details from her resume.
Based on an interview with Grace, the article had stated that Grace was a veterinary student through Virginia Tech. The university contacted the Bulletin to say there was no record of any student by that name or Jean Roberts as attending the veterinary school at Virginia Tech.
A few days after Virginia Tech contacted the Bulletin, while other aspects of the story were being checked out, Grace sent this email to the Bulletin:
“My future hopes of entering the veterinary medicine program at VaTech/N.C. State has been on hold because of a lack of funds, and I will need to re-submit my paperwork for acceptance,” Grace wrote in an email. “I had hoped to focus on a alternate schooling program through online academics, which I could use to work in equine dentistry but found out on 1/15/20 that program is not available without completing the entire doctorate program.
“So completing school as a DVM will need to begin after I have enough funds to continue. I have been enrolled in a externship and online classes for veterinary medicine through Penn Foster-Arizona State University. Their programs are under the Veterinary Technician program.”
Grace had said that Willow Branch Sanctuary, on Spring Road in Patrick Springs, would be a temporary home for elderly dogs and cats and a permanent home for up to a dozen elderly horses. She said she would provide the veterinary care for the animals.
Fundraising for the sanctuary has included a few dinners at the Rotary Building in Stuart, pet portraits at Pet Provisions and a barbecue cook-off. By December it had raised $1,000, Amber Agee, president of the Willow Branch board of directors, had told the Bulletin in January.
Grace said she plans to continue creating the sanctuary and that the care of the animals there would be performed by a state-certified veterinarian.
Grace also had said she had served in the Navy from 1974 to 2007 and, afterward, worked for 7 years as an animal control officer in Mathews County.
The Bulletin contacted Mathews County Animal Control for verification. A staff member who answered the call confirmed that Grace had worked there but would not say for how long without specific authorization.
The Bulletin also contacted the Navy. Even through repeated attempts, the Navy only would say that it could confirm Grace had served in the Navy but could not provide dates. Meanwhile, Grace sent a form DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, showing Navy service from 1974 to 1979, and other certificates, dated 1999 and 1996 and 1997, indicating additional military-related service, which she said was from time as a civilian contractor for the Navy.
The Martinsville Bulletin considers for correction and clarification any issue brought to the attention of its editors. Send your concerns to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
