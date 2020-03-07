A 2-vehicle collision at W. Market Street and Townes Avenue in Martinsville on Saturday afternoon resulted in one vehicle overturned but no serious injuries.
The wreck occurred around 1 when a Hyundai sedan and a Nissan SUV collided just before the entrance to the Walgreen's on Commonwealth Boulevard.
Martinsville City Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded.
Officers at the scene routed drivers in the westbound lanes of W. Market Street onto Townes Avenue while the vehicles and debris were cleared.
Police on the scene said there was no serious injury. One person was observed being treated inside an ambulance.
No other information was available.
