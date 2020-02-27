Two vehicles collided near the entrance to Spruce Village Apartments, 1201 Spruce St., at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, leaving several people injured.
"It was a head-on collision on Spruce Street," Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassidy said. "I know some people were taken to the hospital, but do not know any conditions at this time."
Cassidy said the eastbound lanes of Spruce Street were blocked while the vehicles and debris from the collision were cleared from the roadway.
Rain had been falling for about three hours when the wreck occurred.
Martinsville Fire and EMS attended to the victims while the Martinsville PD investigated the wreck.
