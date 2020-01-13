A Nelson Collision Center wrecker collided with a black 2-door sedan on Liberty Street near its intersection with Liberty Street Extension in front of the Taco Bell restaurant shortly after noon Monday.
The driver of the sedan was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville with unknown injuries.
The left-front corner of the wrecker collided with the driver’s side door of the sedan.
Liberty street was closed to all through traffic during the busy lunch hour from the intersection of Liberty Street Extension north for approximately 500 feet while the crash was being cleared.
