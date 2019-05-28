World War II veteran John R. Redd was honored Monday as Veteran of the Year at the Memorial Day ceremony at Carver Memorial Gardens.
Redd, 93, entered World War II in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946 and has served organizations including the Bassett Post, Honor Guard, VFW and NAACP ever since.
“This is a wonderful gathering, and I’d hardly miss it for anything,” Redd said.
Redd retired in 1985 from DuPont after 38 years working there, he said after the program. He and his wife, Odatta, who died in 2012, had three daughters.
He is a member of VFW Post 4637 and American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78. When asked why he remains involved with veterans service organization, he smiled wide and replied, “I can’t think of any reason not to be. I just need to be. They’re just part of me.”
He lives in the Spencer-Preston area, just a couple of miles from where he was born, he said.
Also during the program, teenager Decateur Maqell Davis sang the "The Star Spangled Banner," and preteen Cameron Callaway led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Choosing the program’s keynote speaker was “a no-brainer,” Chauncey Callaway said. “I called him up 364 days ago.”
In 2008, Chauncey Calloway had served 18 years in the military and only had 2 more to go before retirement, and he couldn’t wait to get out, he said. He had a chance encounter with 1st Sgt. Bobby W. Jankowy at that time and told Jankowy how he was had experience poor leadership and “was very disgruntled.”
He ended up serving on deployment with Jankowy, who “made the army fun and enjoyable once again” — and, thanks to Jankowy’s influence, Callaway stayed in the military eight years past his eligibility of retirement.
The two also are close friends, Callaway added.
Jankowy joined the military in 1987 and “worked his way through the ranks,” eventually training thousands of soldiers, Callaway said.
“It’s your service and sacrifice that has kept our country free and safe,” Jankowy said to the veterans present.
“The American experience is a unique one because we rarely experience the enemy on our soils or at our gate,” Jankowy said.
He asked veterans to identify themselves by standing, and said that joining the military “was a brave and selfless act … with few guarantees” of even surviving.
“Military men and women know the risks and accept them” so that nobody else has to, he said.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial has the names of more than 58,000 military personnel believed to have lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Jankowy talked about a few of their stories. Every veteran is different, he said, but all have made sacrifices “to make those victories possible, and it starts right here in our own community.”
He played the recorded song “I Believe” by Brooks and Dunn. It tells the story of a boy who knew a veteran who was “a sweet old man” who had experienced hardship but remained loyal in his faith.
Commander Warren “Sonny” Richardson of American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, said of the memorial service “this is something that’s going to come every year. This is a holiday, and everybody should be out” at services honoring veterans.
“Come out and support us, not only on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. There’s a lot of things going on in Martinsville-Henry County,” Richardson said.
Indicating the cemetery grounds, where dozens if not hundreds of flags marked graves of veterans, he said, “Look at all these flags, all these soldiers. Think about it.”
Chaplain Larry Stanfield gave the invocational prayer, the Rev. Eugene Reynolds gave the memorial prayer and the Rev. Kenneth Davis gave the benediction.
The Magna Vista High School Junior ROTC presented the colors, and the Veterans Honor Guard conducted the three-volley salute and played “Taps.”