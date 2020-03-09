A Martinsville Police officer was traveling in the Lake Lanier area of the city shortly before noon Thursday when he discovered a 2-year-old child walking alone near Valient Lane.
The child was unharmed but not under supervision, so MPD Sgt. Justin Willard began knocking on the doors of the neighbors in the area.
"The parents were quickly found," Deputy Police Chief Robert Fincher said. "Apparently the father works night shift, and the mother left the house briefly."
The child was napping when the mother left the house but woke up and began exploring.
"To the surprise of the parents, the child was able to open the door," Fincher said. "The officer who saw the child found the correct house."
Fincher said the officer's call report noted that "there did not appear to be a case of neglect, just an accident."
