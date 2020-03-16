The YMCA in Martinsville will keep its doors open but limit significantly what will go on inside.
YMCA Executive Director Brad Kinkema had said Friday he planned to stay open until the Virginia Department of Health told him he had to shut down. He said he planned to put out more hand sanitizers, increase the cleaning regimen and keep the doors open.
"The Y is an important part, especially for seniors ... so many rely on the Y for the socialization and getting out," said Kinkema on Friday. "We want people to be smart and we don't want people to be isolated and go into depression as well. There's a balance we're trying to achieve."
Saturday afternoon the YMCA at 3 Starling Ave., in Martinsville wasn't very busy. Even the basketball courts, which usually are packed, were being sparsely used. Setups for a birthday party were being put in place for later that day.
And heading into the weekend, Kinkema reached out to members and the parents about staying safe.
"We sent a notice to all participants... about the importance of, if you feel that you've been exposed or you're sick that you stay home and we've told employees this too," Kinkema said. "If you feel sick or feel you've been exposed to the coronavirus or other illnesses please don't come to the Y."
But on Monday morning, as YMCA employee Terra Cloud was spraying down the front doors and wiping off the door handles, Kinkema admitted he had begun to think differently about what needed to be done.
"We are taking it minute-by-minute," Kinkema said. "We are letting the walkers in and the day-care services are still open."
All other activities were either canceled or curtailed.
A sign at the entrance of the building read "YMCA virus update - due to COVID-19 the following temporary cancellations are in effect until further notice: group exercise classes, water aerobics classes, silver sneakers classes, outside groups, birthday parties, facility rentals, pickleball, boxing, volleyball, youth sports, water polo, swim team practice, spring swim lessons, gymnasium, St. Patrick's Day, Easter Egg Hunt, and all guest visitation."
Three or four walkers were making their usual rounds Monday morning, but the gym lights were only partially lit, and other than the entrance way, the building was mostly dark and void of people.
The Danville YMCA also notified the community that it would close at noon Monday and remain closed "through at least March 29." Officials encouraged everyone to visit their Facebook page as early as 5:30 a.m. each day for virtual fitness classes.
The Martinsville YMCA continues to leave its doors open for now but with little reason to go.
"I've gotten all the doors and door handles," said Cloud, with a rag in one hand and spray can in the other. "I'm going to start on the windows next."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.