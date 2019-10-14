You want to vote in the General Election on Nov. 5? You have to register by Tuesday.
That's a simple statement and no real surprise: The deadlines are similar for every election cycle.
And this year you have choices for state Senate and the House of Delegates and in several local races in Henry and Patrick counties.
How you can register
- By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 15, 2019.
- In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. today.
- Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. today. Check your status, address and register at elections.virginia.gov/register.
Requirements to register and vote
- You must be a U.S. citizen, a Virginia resident and turn 18 years old by Nov. 5.
- If you have been convicted of a felony, you must have had voting rights restored.
- If you have been declared mentally incapacitated, you must have your capacity restored by court order.
- You can't be registered and plan to vote in another state.
Registration info
Applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices. Find nearby locations at elections.virginia.gov/VRO. For more information visit vote.virginia.gov, email info@elections.virginia.gov or call 800-552-9745 or TTY 711.
Contested races
Senate District 20: Independent candidate Sherman D. Witcher Sr. of Rocky Mount is challenging incumbent Republican William M. “Bill” Stanley Jr. for the 20th District Senate seat. The district includes all of Martinsville city, Galax city, Henry County and Patrick County, and parts of Carroll, Franklin, Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and Danville city.
House District 16: Libertarian candidate Dustin W. Evans of Blairs is challenging incumbent Leslie R. “Les” Adams (R-Chatham). That district includes the city of Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.
House District 14: Democratic candidate Eric W. Stamps of Ringgold is challenging incumbent Daniel W. “Danny” Marshall III (R-Danville). The district includes the city of Danville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.
Henry County Sheriff: Incumbent Lane Perry of Martinsville is being challenged by John Cassell and Jerry Farmer, both of Ridgeway.
Henry County School Board: Cherie Joyce Whitlow of Collinsville and Shelira D. Morrison of Axton are vying for the member-at-large seat.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: Clyde M. DeLoach is challenging incumbent Karl Von Weiss, both of Stuart, for the Blue Ridge District seat. C. Clayton Kendrick Jr. of Patrick Springs is challenging incumbent W.L. “Lock” Boyce of Stuart for the Mayor River District seat. Keith A. Puckett of Patrick Springs and Denise Litten Stirewalt of Stuart are running for the Peters Creek District seat.
Patrick County School Board: Shannon Royall Harrell is challenging incumbent Ronnie N. Terry, both of Meadows of Dan, for the Blue Ridge District seat.
Unopposed
General Assembly: Del. Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin County) in 9th District. The district includes Patrick County and parts of Henry and Franklin counties.
Henry County: Commissioner of Revenue Linda N. Love of Ridgeway; Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Andrew Nester of Martinsville; Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parsons Buchanan of Martinsville; Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy J. Slaughter of Martinsville; Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan F. Zehr of Ridgeway; Horsepasture District School Board member Terri C. Flanagan of Martinsville; Reed Creek District School Board member Teddy Doyle Martin II of Bassett; Ridgeway District School Board member Francis E. Zehr of Ridgeway; Treasurer Scott B. Grindstaff of Bassett; incumbents Andrew L. Barker of Axton and R. Darryl Holland of Ridgeway for two seats as Soil and Water Conservation Director Blue Ridge District.
Martinsville: Clerk of Circuit Court Ashby R. Pritchett.
Patrick County: Commissioner of Revenue Janet Hall Rorrer of Stuart; Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie B. Vipperman of Stuart; Sheriff Dan Smith of Patrick Springs and Treasurer Sandra K. Stone of Patrick Springs; incumbents E. Wayne Clark of Critz, Joseph A. Sparks of Stuart and Richard E. Kreh Sr. of Stuart are running for three seats as Soil and Water Conservation Director Patrick District; Amy E. Walker of Critz for the Mayo River District seat on the school board; and Ryan S. Lawson of Stuart for the Peters Creek District seat on the school board.
There could be write-in candidates.
