Model train specialist Jeff Adam got a bit derailed from his normal activity.
These days, he’s making S-hooks, which help masks stay on better.
Based in Martinsville, Adam’s Motrak Models in the leader in the industry to offer model railroaders accessories and kits for buildings and settings in HO, N and Z scale.
Some of his work involves using a laser cutter, and acrylic sheets are among his materials. Last week, when he was checking a Facebook page with laser-cutting topics, he saw a post about S-hooks.
S-hooks are used with medical-style masks that stay on through the use of elastic looping behind the ears. On that post, Adam learned that hooking the elastic over the loops of an S-hook at the back of the head makes a mask fit more comfortably and tighter.
“I said, ‘I like that idea’” – and he went right to work.
He has plenty of scrap acrylic pieces, so he “designed one, and it has taken off.” It’s 2¼ inches long, ¾-inch wide and ¼-inch thick, in the shape of a long, skinny S.
Adam gave his first S-clips to ER nurse Jackie Cole, who took them with her to work. “She said the nurses love them,’” he recalled.
These hooks aren’t useful for surgeons, whose masks fit slightly differently, but Adam said he can take care of that.
“I need to add ¼-inch to them,” Adam said. “I want to keep my doctors happy.”
So far, he has made between 500 and 1,000 of them. Most have gone to the hospital and a local Food Lion, he said, and he has given away many to friends.
Today, he plans to give them out at the police station and fire departments, he said.
They also are for sale on his website, motrakmodelsusa.com, under the “Tools” tab, priced at 10 for $10 up to 50 for $35. However, that’s for strangers only.
For local folks who work in the essential fields – and are able to get their hands on the proper masks – he’s giving them for free.
