Monogram Snacks reports 10 coronavirus cases after company-wide testing
Monogram Foods officials said Tuesday they had 10 positive results after testing all 643 employees at the company's Martinsville facility - Monogram Snacks - last week.
Plans for testing and shutting down the plant for deep cleaning came the day before an article in the Martinsville Bulletin appeared telling the story of Angela Hairston’s brother, an employee of Monogram who is recovering from COVID-19.
Hairston had filed a complaint with state and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] officials on behalf of her brother - not named in the story - who alleged unsafe working conditions and noncompliance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monogram Foods CEO Karl Schledwitz responded in an op-ed letter on Friday.
The plant reopened Tuesday morning after being closed since Friday, Vice President of Operations Pat Strickland told the Bulletin
Monongram Foods, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is the area's second largest private employer.
The company provided free COVID-19 testing to all of its employees on Friday, company spokeswoman Sally Vaughan said in a statement provided to the Bulletin.
"Testing was completed on site for nearly 700 people," Vaughan wrote. "Following testing, Monogram voluntarily shut down the facility so team members could wait for test results at home."
The company also performed a "deep sanitization" on the plant "in accordance with USDA [U.S. Department of Agriculture] and OSHA guidelines as well as company protocols," which took 24 hours to complete.
Testing was conducted by LabCorp at its facility in Burlington, North Carolina.
"There were 10 positive test results from all employees who were tested," Vaughan wrote. The results came back Sunday and Monday. Not all test results have been returned, however.
Both the people who tested positive and those in close contact with them have been notified so they can self-quarantine at home.
The 10 employees are under medical care and "are doing well," Vaughan wrote.
Vaughan did not immediately respond to the Bulletin's query of how many tests are still pending and when they might expect to receive the results.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
