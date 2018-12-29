Music, a feast and an early bedtime – Monday’s New Year’s Eve party at the Spencer-Penn Centre offers it all.
The party, in Spencer, is sponsored jointly by The Shelton Brothers and the center. People are asked to bring a covered dish to share, and admission will cost $5. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and music will be performed from 7-11 p.m.
The Shelton Brothers, Two Young Two Old and Hubert Lawson & The Country Boys will perform.
Odell Shelton, who plays guitar with the group that carries his name, said The Shelton Brothers started the yearly Spencer-Penn party six years ago. Before that, the group did it at Christian View Pentecostal Holiness Church for 20 years.
“There’s more food than you can shake a stick at,” he said.
“Ham biscuits, chicken salad sandwiches, homemade desserts of all kinds, congealed salads, chips and dip – you name it,” said Mary Jordan, the center’s executive director. “It looks like my church’s homecoming table.”
Vera Lawson, who plays bass with her family’s band, said she’s still trying to decide what to bring.
“Some people bring green beans, potato salad, chicken salad, cheese balls and crackers and I can’t tell you what all, just whatever anybody likes to have,” she said, adding that she may bring “pigs in a blanket, deviled eggs, maybe baked beans.”
“They listen and they eat, they listen and they eat, they listen and they eat,” Jordan laughed.
Oh yeah – and there’s plenty of dancing, too, she added.
The party used to go until midnight, “but we decided a couple of years ago not to go until 12,” Shelton said: Most people get tuckered out before midnight and like to get home.
The yearly event “is a lot of fun,” Jordan said.
This one will be the Lawsons’ third, Vera Lawson said.
With the three different bands, the audience will hear “three different types of bluegrass music,” she said. She described her group as “some traditional, and some that we have written, and we’re just a family band.”
Two Young Two Old plays lively music that’s good to dance to, she said, and The Shelton Brothers “do mostly bluegrass gospel.”
The Shelton Brothers have been together since 1995, Shelton said. The group includes Wesley Wirt on bass, Dewey Shelton on banjo, Lloyd Burge on mandolin and, for the past six months, David Turner on banjo.
As well as Vera Lawson, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys are her son Eddie on mandolin, husband Hubert on guitar and son Lee on banjo.
The musicians of Two Young Two Old are Charles Bowman on fiddle, Jake Brewer on guitar, Darrel McCumbers on banjo and Mike Jones on upright bass and vocals.
Bowman said his band has been playing for the center's New Year's Eve party since it started, and it's always been a special event for him because the hosts, The Shelton Brothers, are his good friends.
"Above all, the thing I enjoy about anywhere I go is the people sitting out in the audience. When off stage, I always try to make a point to mingle with the people sitting out there watching us musicians. After all, without an audience, a band wouldn’t be too much," Bowman said.