Radial, a warehouse company with five locations in Martinsville that are called “fulfillment centers,” has fulfilled a most current need – for masks.
The company donated 1,000 masks to the COVID-19 testing site at the Martinsville Speedway.
Radial Site Director, Fulfillment Services David Welsh said the masks were made by the company’s embroidery department. That department normally embroiders custom designs on some orders before they are shipped out.
About 10 people operate that department year-round, and they handled most of the mask-making, with some involvement by other employees, he said. They include Kerri Clark, Summer McBride, Tammy Lane, Jennifer Gilbert, Brandon Suarez, Velma Williamson and Jainina Burks.
Radial started making mask just for its own employees, as well as for employees of other Radial locations in North America — 10,000 masks in all.
“We definitely want to support and furnish anything we can to further help the community,” Welsh said, so they donated 1,000 masks to the testing site.
Jill Mabe oversees the clinical aspects and lab testing at the site. She is a registered nurse and the risk management and compliance officer for the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. The test site operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Hamp Ingram of Henry County Public Safety had estimated that between 12 and 16 people are tested at each session. The Harvest Foundation funds the site.
Mabe said she told Radial that she was “more than willing to accept the donations.”
About 15 people work at the testing site, Ingram has said. That meant the site could share the majority of the masks, which are packaged in lots of 20.
“We have about 20 different partners we’re working with that are sending patients to the site,” Mabe said. She and the testing site’s operation director Kathy Hatcher helped send out Radial’s masks to Henry County Public Safety, Ridgeway Rescue Squad, Dr. John Favero’s office, Bassett Family Practice, Ridgeway Family Health and Stanleytown Rehab Center, which received 200.
“We felt like the residents could use those as well as staff,” Mabe said.
Patients coming to the site to be tested also received masks. Their masks come from supplies donated by Stone Dynamics, Mabe said. Stone’s cloth masks are packaged individually, making them easy to distribute one at a time.
Stone also has provided gowns and face shields to the site, Mabe said.
The headquarters of Radial are in King of Prussia, Pa., with corporate offices in Georgia, Tennessee, China and Spain.
“Fulfillment Centers” are located in California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia (all five in Martinvsille), Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and United Kingdom.
The five in Martinsville are on Commonwealth Boulevard, Hollie Drive and Joseph Martin Highway.
The company has customer care centers in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Belize, Canada, India, Philippines and United Kingdom, plus a development center in India.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
