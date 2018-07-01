Refunds on the way for Henry, Patrick energy customers
COLLINSVILLE-If you are a customer with Appalachian Power, a refund will soon be on its way. Today marks the start of the new fiscal year and it also triggers a state commission’s ruling from back in April in regards to Appalachian and Dominion customers.
Nearly 3 million ratepayers of Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power will get money back as a result of federal tax reform and the sprawling, contentious overhaul of utility regulation that the General Assembly passed this year.
Within 30 days of July 1, Appalachian, which has 500,000 customers in Virginia, must reduce rates by $50 million, and Dominion must cut rates by $125 million. Those cuts are due to federal tax reform enacted last year, which must be passed along to utility customers.
“The July rate reduction is the first step to pass the corporate tax savings to customers,” the State Corporation Commission said in a statement back in April. “Further submissions by the two utilities will be made in 2019 to make certain the tax savings are properly calculated and reflected in rates as of April 1, 2019.”
The commission did not say how much a typical residential customer refund will be.
Dominion successfully pushed through Virginia’s new “reinvestment model” of regulation, which allows the utilities to keep profits above their authorized rate of return as long as they spend the money on grid upgrades, renewable energy and other eligible projects.
As part of negotiations on the legislation, Senate Bill 966, which Gov. Ralph Northam signed, Dominion agreed to cough up an additional $133 million for a one-time, voluntary bill credit for its 2.5 million customers no later than 30 days after July 1. The company also agreed to another $67 million credit no later than 30 days after Jan. 1, 2019.
The commission found last year that the so-called 2015 rate freeze had allowed Dominion — and, to a lesser extent, Appalachian — to pile up big profits on the base rates that make up the largest portion of a customer’s bill.
The commission said last year that Dominion could have overearned by as much $426 million in 2016 alone, though, because of how refunds were calculated under the former regulatory regime, not all of that would be due back to customers.
But the law makes it less likely that utilities will have to return excess profits to ratepayers in the future, after a second, smaller refund next summer.
The Grid Modernization and Security Act, which the General Assembly adopted and Gov. Northam signed this year, will ensure that most potential customer refunds in the future will pay instead for the costs of modernizing the electric power grid and investing in renewable energy and conservation over the next decade.
Dominion will file an application with the SCC early next week to begin implementing the fiercely debated law, which it negotiated with Northam, environmental groups and consumer interests this year.
“This new landmark policy provides a road map for Virginia’s energy future,” Dominion spokesman David Botkins said in a statement. “It keeps electricity prices low while transforming our power grid in a way to better serve customers.”
“At the end of the day it’s all about a secure, smart, clean energy future balanced by solar, wind, natural gas and emissions-free nuclear energy,” Botkins said.
But that sunny outlook looks far cloudier for consumer interests.
“The big losers were the customers,” Assistant Attorney General Matt Gooch said at a recent energy forum on the law, noting that he was speaking for himself and not for his office.
“The big winners were shareholders for this greatly expanded (electric utility) rate base.”
Other new laws
Today also marks the beginning for several other new laws, both in Henry County and across the commonwealth.
Budget
The state’s new two-year, $117 billion budget takes effect. It includes federal funding for Medicaid expansion, which will not take effect in Virginia until Jan. 1.
The spending plan includes salary increases for public employees, contingent on sufficient revenues when Gov. Ralph Northam proposes amendments to the two-year budget in December.
The package includes $106.8 million to give raises to state employees in mid-2019 — 2 percent across the board and an additional 2 percent for merit increases. Local state-supported employees, including sheriff’s deputies, would receive a 2 percent raise, totaling $17.9 million.
Teachers would receive a 3 percent raise on July 1, 2019, with $131.4 million from the state as its share for positions covered by the Standards of Quality and funded with participating school systems under the local composite index.
Education
Recess can now be counted as instructional time. Previously, local school boards had to allot a set amount of classroom instructional time each year and recess did not count toward that time.
Two new laws limit school suspensions.
House Bill 1600 from Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, limits the length of a long-term suspension - which is currently classified as 11 school days to 364 calendar days - at 45 school days, except for some instances. The House of Delegates approved the bill in an 84-15 vote in February, while the Senate approved it 34-6 later that month.
Bill Stanley, a Republican from Franklin, carried Senate Bill 170, the bill addressing suspensions and expulsions for pre-K through third grade. The bill prohibits them from being suspended for more than three school days or from being expelled, except for drug and firearm offenses.
“These suspensions were hindering [the opportunity to succeed],” Stanley said at the bill signing.
The architect of the bills, Amy Woolard, a staff attorney and policy coordinator at Virginia’s Legal Aid Justice Center, agrees.
“Exclusionary discipline is myopic and harmful - we cannot continue to use access to education as a punishment for student conduct and expect positive results from either students or schools,” she said upon the release of a report she authored in October. “When children are suspended from school, they are more likely to experience academic failure, drop out of school, have substance abuse issues, have mental health needs, and become involved in the justice system.”
The report outlined an increase in both out-of-school and short-term suspensions in Virginia in 2015-16. Students with disabilities were suspended about three times as often as other students, according to the report.
Pre-K through third-graders were suspended about 17,300 times, the report said.
In higher education, a new law establishes the Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman within the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Grand larceny threshold
The grand larceny threshold rises from $200 to $500. Proponents of changing the law argued that the lower dollar figure meant people’s lives could be derailed by serious charges for taking a pair of tennis shoes.
Historical horse racing
Historical horse race wagering becomes legal in Virginia. The new type of pari-mutuel gambling lets players bet on past horse races using terminals that look and feel like slot machines.
The machines will bring a major new revenue stream to the new owners of Colonial Downs, the track in New Kent County that closed in 2014 and is scheduled to reopen next year.
Texting
Use of a handheld device to read email or text while driving in a work zone will carry a mandatory $250 fine.