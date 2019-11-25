In Virginia, over 1.3 million people are expected to be on the road during the Thanksgiving holiday between Wednesday and Sunday, a decrease from last year's 1.5 million, according to AAA.
Nationally, AAA is projecting that 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles away from home to celebrate Thanksgiving, the second-highest number in the past 20 years. This year's travel numbers represent a 2.8% increase from last year.
“Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers," Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA travel, said in a news release. "Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”
In collaboration with AAA, INRIX, a global mobility analytics company based in Kirkland, Washington, is predicting delays throughout the week, but particularly on Wednesday as commuters and travelers blend together, Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a news release.
“Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week," he said.
Based on travel and traffic data from the Virginia Department of Transportation, most of the heavy congestion will occur on I-95, I-66, I-64, and I-81.
Of those who are traveling, 49.3 million will be traveling by car, leaving another roughly 6 million traveling by planes, trains, buses, and cruise ships.
Another contributing factor is the low gas prices. According to the news release, from INRIX and AAA, nationally gas prices are 10 cents cheaper gallon than they were at this time last year.
As of Monday, the lowest available price in Danville was $2.02 per gallon, with most of the Danville stations running per gallon prices somewhere between $2.02 and $2.19, according to data from online gas price tracker GasBuddy.
Data from GasBuddy shows that the national average price sits at $2.58 as of Monday.
To help prevent congestion, VDOT announced that they will suspend lane closures and highway work zones across the state from noon Wednesday through noon on Monday, Dec. 2.
Data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows that 39 vehicle crashes were recorded between Danville and Pittsylvania during Thanksgiving week last year, with eight of those coming on Wednesday. In 2017, that number was 29.
