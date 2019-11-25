When it comes to a winter prediction, the honest answer can be the least satisfying one.
There are some general clues about how the upcoming season is trending, but we’ll just have to wait and see for any icy details.
For Virginia, a warmer- and wetter-than-normal winter is modestly favored over the alternatives.
But the odds aren’t especially high, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest outlook. It’s more of a tilt than a cinch. And it’s based on seasonal mean temperatures, so keep the coats handy: Warmer-than-normal doesn’t mean not cold.
We’d all love to know which days will bring snow in our backyards between now and spring, but meteorology doesn’t work that way.
We could skate all the way into a new decade without seeing another snowflake, or break a several-year streak of brown-green Christmases.
That first snow of the new decade could be a mere dusting that turns a Monday rush hour into chaos, or a messy mix of rain and snow separated by a matter of miles, or a full-blown whop of the good sledding stuff on a lazy Saturday.
Or our next true winter storm might not even materialize until 2021.
There’s just no way of telling yet.
Contrary to some popular and entertaining methods, there’s no skillful, scientifically proven way to predict specific weather conditions for an entire winter when we’re still in the week of Thanksgiving. Nor did the early debut of snow on Nov. 12 mean that excessively snowy days are sure to come.
The evidence-based indications for this winter are far more general.
On Thursday, NOAA released an updated outlook for temperature and precipitation trends across the United States over these next three months of climatological winter.
After analyzing ocean conditions, air patterns and an array of computer models, their forecasters were left with some contradictory clues about how it’ll all come together and affect weather in our region.
The El Niño-La Niña oscillation, which can often give predictable, alternating flavors to Southeast U.S. winters, is currently in a neutral phase and expected to stay that way.
But forecasters have other fluctuations and anomalies to make sense of.
A patch of warmer-than-normal water in the northern Pacific could build up an atmospheric pattern that results in more Arctic air outbreaks into the central U.S., though there’s no guarantee that it’ll linger all winter or outweigh other factors.
In contrast, the predicted north Atlantic patterns would lead to a preponderance of warmer-than-normal weather over the Southeast U.S., at least through December. Plus, an unusual configuration of storminess in the western Indian Ocean could also end up shaping how the jet stream ripples over the Northern Hemisphere, but with a less clear upshot for our area.
Across the U.S., above-normal winter temperatures are favored for the southern tier, and especially so across the Southwest and Gulf Coast. For the Midwest and Great Plains, it’s a toss-up. No region is explicitly favored to be below-average across all three months.
Regarding precipitation, Virginia is slightly favored to end up with above-normal amounts. But the trend isn’t as strong here as it is elsewhere in the Lower 48.
The seasonal precipitation trends are uncertain across much of the southern tier of the country, except over portions of California and Texas where drier weather is the more likely outcome and drought conditions are expected to expand and worsen.
The best chances for a wet winter extend from the Great Lakes to the Northern Rockies. Across that zone, the colder climate means the extra moisture could translate to more snow than usual. But here, there’s no seasonal snowfall trend to gather from that. As we’ve seen before, all it takes is one well-timed storm or two in an otherwise mild winter to run up some hefty seasonal totals.
NOAA’s 2018-19 winter outlook showed no discernible temperature trend for Virginia, but expected a wetter-than-normal season. It was partially on track: We ended up with above-average outcomes for mean temperature and for precipitation.
And last year was a great example of how a Virginia winter is never all one thing. The weekly moods — frigid, mild, wet and quiet — are driven by short-term swings in the flow of air that can’t be reliably plotted this far out.
An active jet stream can bring a parade of soaking storms. A stalled high over Greenland might repeatedly deflect Arctic air down through the Eastern Seaboard. A tenacious ridge of high pressure over the South could serve up lengthy thaws while drought creeps back in. Perhaps none will prevail, or a little of each, in turn.
If the latest NOAA outlook comes to pass, the Mid-Atlantic winter could be more of a gradual descent from a mild December to another below-normal early spring. Though another wave of unseasonably cold air could breeze through in the first week of December, the month as a whole has fairly high odds to end up on the warmer side.
But when everything from Dec. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020, is added up and averaged, don’t be surprised if the temperature readings and the precipitation totals are a little above normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.