A cold snap coming our way today will make it feel like we’ve skipped ahead by a month or two.
The chill’s leading edge will barge in with temperatures in the 40s, rain showers and stiff gusts to 20 mph. At its lowest point, temperatures will be in the teens – record-approaching 19 on one night, 17 the other – and Wednesday’s high will struggle to make it past the upper 30s despite clear skies.
Blame an unusually strong area of high pressure descending from the Arctic reaches of Canada, shepherded southward along a dip in the jet stream over eastern North America.
Meanwhile, that off-kilter weather pattern will serve up above-normal temperatures to Alaska, the West Coast and Greenland.
This week’s cold wave is expected to topple daily cold records across the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. The forecast isn’t looking quite cold enough to rival historic marks.
Record or no, it’s still a far cry from our average mid-November highs in the lower 60s.
The last time we had a high in the 30s this early in the season was in 1996.
Highs will slowly recover to the 40s or 50s by the weekend.
Finding perfection in fall’s fluctuations
To look at our daily averages, the ideal vision of autumn would be a smooth glide from warm September afternoons in the 80s to crisp 50s in late November.
In reality, we zigzag from summer to winter as the Northern Hemisphere rapidly loses sunlight and ever-colder air masses pulse down from Canada. The sought-after streaks of beautiful, crisp, blue-sky days are always punctuated by tropical rains, thunderstorms, late heat waves and early cold spells.
But it’s true that some years grace us with more of those temperate days than others.
Fall is also feeling a squeeze lately.
For the past two years, summer-like heat held tough into September and October and slashed our fall weather experience.
September 2018 was the second-warmest on record for the state. September 2019 took fourth place since 1895.
Then, high pressure and drought converged to deliver the state’s hottest October highs since 1941.
That’s a pretty obvious case of imperfect fall weather.
But what counts as a “perfect” fall day?
In short, we’re looking for those comfortable, quiet weather days that are unlikely to prompt many complaints. But the definition can’t be too specific or subjective.
To see how this year trended, I looked at records for Richmond International Airport since 1930.
A day got counted as “perfect” if it passed this filter:
A low temperature between 36 degrees and 59. Not so cold that we’re wearing winter coats, but not so warm and humid that it still feels like summer.
A high between 60 and 80. Basically, the kind of days where open windows can feel like a good alternative to the air conditioner or heater.
No measurable rain or snow. A trace of raindrops isn’t disqualifying. Other factors like wind, clouds and humidity can affect our outdoor experience, but those records are too nuanced and incomplete to try to include here.
Dates between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30. This is the period of climatological autumn. Though some days will meet these criteria in summer and winter, they’re a pleasant exception. We’re focused on the fall weather experience in fall itself.
Though these past two years have been bearish for fall weather fans, a very narrow, informal analysis like this isn’t the best place to look for clues of climate disruption. Day-to-day weather in one location makes for a noisy signal and lots of year-to-year fluctuation, while mean temperatures tell a different story.
Above-normal autumn temperatures have become more prevalent across Virginia over the years, and that appears consistent with the warming trends driven by our greenhouse gas-altered climate.
Across the Southeast, the frost-free season in the 2010s trended about a week and a half longer compared with the mid-20th century.
The region’s first freeze date has drifted from late October to early November.
Fall delayed is not fall denied, but the season isn’t what it used to be.
