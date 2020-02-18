James Baldwin lived a full life. He served his country. He fell in love and was married. And then suddenly he was blind.
He couldn’t read. He couldn’t watch TV. He couldn’t even see Claudia Baldwin’s face.
But now, because a wearable technology startup called NuEyes recently partnered with Comcast, the cable company that serves Martinsville and Henry County, Baldwin can see many things he thought were only clear in his memories.
“Putting these glasses on and then seeing her [Claudia], that was amazing,” Baldwin said.
NuEyes are smartglasses that can be paired with hands-free and wireless functionality – such Xfinity Stream app’s TV and On Demand services – and provide people with low vision the ability to participate in their everyday lives in ways that were once difficult or impossible.
Comcast has said in a statement that the company is committed to making products, services and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience, and that its partnership with NuEyes is an extension of their commitment.
But this isn’t a story about a crazy new gizmo as much as it is about adapting to life, and it begins in 1981.
That’s when Baldwin, a resident of Alexandria, joined the United States Army. He would remain in the arm, reaching E4 Specialist, through active duty, the National Guard and the reserves until 1997.
He served at Fort Lewis in Washington, Fort Carson in Colorado and Fort Sill in Oklahoma and in the first Gulf War. That’s where he contracted a disease that changed his life forever.
“I was injured four times in the line of duty altogether. I became diabetic on duty due to chemicals in the Gulf War,” Baldwin said. “That caused diabetes because it was not genealogical, it was chemical in nature.
“They had to remove my left eye due to the problem, and then I had a stroke in the right eye.”
And in a period of about three months he went blind.
“I’ve still got some vision, in the right upper quadrant of the right eye, just light and shadows,” Baldwin said. “I can distinguish some colors, but if I was standing in front of you and I was probably two feet from you, I couldn’t make out your face. It’s really blurry and hazy.”
As Baldwin learned how to cope with not seeing, he met another blind person who, for two weeks in June of 2016, worked for the Blinded Veterans Association in a rehabilitation program that Baldwin attended.
That woman would become his wife, Claudia.
She also served in the military and has been blind for approximately 15 years.
James Baldwin said he could see well enough at first to recognize Claudia, but by August 2016 he said he thought he never would see her again.
His blindness had broader effect on him. He experienced combat-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, commonly referred to as PTSD.
“Adjusting to that is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” he said.
Blurry to blind
Baldwin had worked outside the Army as a commercial artist and graphic designer. He wrote advertisements and designed logos.
Even though he said he sometimes experienced blurry vision because of high blood sugar, which could be severe enough that he had to stop reading or being on the computer, the sight he had generally was restored after a few minutes.
“But when you go from really blurred to not seeing anything, it’s really crazy,” Baldwin said.
He no longer could read ingredients or expiration dates or information on his prescription bottles.
“You know, I used to judge everything by my sight,” he said. “You do, and you don’t think about it. But once you have lost your sight, and you have to take that time to depend on somebody else or humble yourself and ask for help, that’s sometimes the hardest thing in the world.
“I was really stubborn because I did everything by myself. I thought I could do anything. Once I lost my sight, it was like I have to be able to trust people a lot. I suffered from combat-related PTSD, and trust is a big issue.
“This was the reality test, going sightless and then having to trust also. I’ve met more quality people, I think, since I went blind than before because I let my vision get in the way of meeting good people.”
Life changed
Approximately three years after going blind Baldwin came across NuEyes.
The company says the best candidates for the glasses are persons with macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, ocular albinism, optic atrophy, cone-rod dystrophy, forms of glaucoma, Stargardt’s disease, optic nerve hypoplasia, Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, nystagmus, retinopathy of prematurity, forms of retinitis pigmentosa and other conditions.
“I didn’t know. I thought I would try anything,” Baldwin said. “I had heard that they were a really unique piece of technology, and I thought, ‘How is that going to help my eyesight?’
“I thought about it as looking through a magnifying glass, but in reality, it’s much more complicated than that. But it does, it really enhances my vision.”
When he put on the headset for the first time, he said he was shocked by the results.
“I don’t even know if I could put that into words,” James Baldwin said.
He said he immediately saw the face of the man helping him with the technology. Then he agreed to be filmed in a commercial, which is when he saw his wife for the first time since their meeting.
“When I was able to see my wife’s face during the commercial, that’s the first time I’ve ever been able to see her face,” Baldwin said.
The cameras recorded that moment, husband and wife beaming with joy as she asked if he could see her.
He said yes and told her she was beautiful.
‘Brought me to tears’
He said the joy didn’t stop there. He then looked at a picture with a familiar face smiling back at him.
“Then they had a picture that they’d taken from my wife’s phone of my granddaughter in her basketball uniform,” James Baldwin said. “I saw my granddaughter, and I didn’t think I’d ever be able to see her again. That just about brought me to tears.”
With the glasses compatible with everything from Xfinity remotes to pages of a book, he said he is learning about their versatility.
“Wearing the NuEyes that Comcast set me up with, I can literally see out my window. I can see the trees and make out the leaves on the tree,” he said. “I can watch television because the glasses I have, they pair with Comcast Xfinity. So I can actually watch TV wearing these glasses, or I can work on my computer. I can read print because I can magnify and enlarge the print with the glasses themselves.”
Instead of listening to audio books, he can read whatever he likes, whenever he wants.
“Using the NuEyes, I could literally pick up the Bible and just read from it,” he said. “I could pick up the newspaper and read the headlines. I never thought I’d be able to read the newspaper again.”
And he said being able to do everyday things again independently gave him a different outlook.
“These glasses that I was given, it’s exactly like the name. It’s like having new eyes,” Baldwin said. “It gives the world a whole different view.”
For those experiencing a similar situation, he had advice:
“I would tell them absolutely try them. I don’t endorse a lot of things, but I’m here to tell you, the NuEyes made a big change in my life.”
NuEyes glasses are not inexpensive. The company’s website says prices range from $5,995 to $6,195. There is no eye exam required, and NuEyes said in a statement that it demonstrates the glasses with the individual to see if they work. NuEyes said it doesn’t hurt to have a person’s low-vision doctor in attendance.
Said Baldwin: “I tell people sometimes you’ve got to go blind to be able to see.”
