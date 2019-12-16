The commonwealth of Virginia recently got some good news from programs that evaluate the qualify of health care in each state.
In America’s Health Ranking, a report released annually by the United Health Foundation, Virginia moved up five spots, from 20th in 2018 to 15th in the United States and District of Columbia. The foundation was started in 1999 by UnitedHealth Group as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care.
“That gives us a glimpse of how each of the states are doing in regard to their health, not only year to year and in relativity to one another, but nationally over those three decades,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, a chief medical officer with UnitedHealth Group.
The report, recognized as the longest-running, state-by-state analysis of the nation’s health, cites Virginia as one of three states that made the largest improvements in the rankings since 2018. Randall said the rankings 35 measures from more than a dozen data sources.
“It comes from all publicly available data sources and a scientific advisory committee with experience in public health and population health that gives each of the individual 35 measures its own ranking and then that rolls up into an overall ranking for each state,” she said.
She cited five key factors: individual behaviors, the community and environment, public policy, clinical care and outcomes.
“Those are the areas that states can take action on,” Randall said. “As far as hospitals are concerned, the measure that is included in this report is preventable hospitalization.”
The report as it relates to hospitals such as Sovah Health-Martinsville looks at cases in which people could’ve sought less-restrictive treatment before they entered emergency care. Visits to physicians, urgent-care clinics and telemedicine appointments fell under the purview.
“Virginia actually ranked better than most of the rest of the U.S. in that measure. They ranked 15th, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still opportunities” to improve, Randall said. “The state that’s ranked number one in preventative hospitalization probably has some particular area that it could focus on to improve that.”
To earn a spot in the top 15, Randall said, meant Virginia improved in a multitude of areas.
“You moved up five spots in the ranking in a year. That’s a pretty big jump and not only that, but that brings change in ranking over the last year. It’s really significant,” Randall said. “There are some things that contributed to that. Virginia continues to have a low violent crime rate. A low percentage of children in poverty – and that is very closely tied with parents’ income. A high immunization coverage of children is critically important. We’re just starting to see more and more emerging trends of children not getting the immunizations they need to protect their health. Virginia tends to do well on that. A smoking decrease in Virginia over the last couple of years. Air pollution decreased over the last several years, and infant mortality decreased over the last several years. So those are some of the things that contributed to the rise in the ranking.”
Health safety ratings
In addition to the America’s Health Ranking, the fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade scores from the Leapfrog Group showed that Virginia is ranked third overall in the nation. The state rankings reflect the number of “A”-graded hospitals in a state as measured by Leapfrog, a national health care patient safety ranking organization.
Virginia consistently earns strong scores in Leapfrog’s rankings, having moved up from fifth overall in the spring 2018 grading period.
Sovah’s locations in Martinsville and Danville received respective grades of “C” and “B.”
These grades relate to a number of measures looked into by Leapfrog, including infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
Erica Mobley, vice president of administration for Leapfrog, said the safety grade uses 28 measures from publicly available data sources, primarily measures collected and publicly reported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Leapfrog Hospital Survey for hospitals that report to Leapfrog also is used.
“If a hospital does not submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey, Leapfrog uses data from secondary sources where possible,” Mobley said. “Data looks at both the processes hospitals have in place to prevent errors and the rates with which errors have actually occurred in the hospital.”
Leapfrog then ranks each hospital’s individual qualities as they relate to patient safety – the good, the so-so and areas that need attention.
“All hospitals can and should prioritize patient safety and work toward it. The 28 measures in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade give hospitals important benchmarks to achieve that aim,” Mobley said. “Patient safety needs to be a commitment by every hospital employee every single day, from the executive suite down through all levels of staff. Hospitals should commit to transparency by reporting on their safety performance because transparency is proven to galvanize improvement.”
Mobley further noted that preventable medical errors are the third-leading cause of death in America with more than 200,000 patients dying each year from hospital errors and injuries. She expressed that not all hospitals are the same, which is why it is important that patients choose a hospital with a good track record of keeping its patients safe from harm.
She said the Hospital Safety Grade rates hospitals “on the very basics of patient safety, such as hand washing, entering prescriptions through a computer and rates of errors like blood clots and foreign objects left inside patients during surgery.
“Each ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade reflects how well a hospital protects patients from errors, injuries and infections. Patient safety should be the number one priority for every hospital and hospital employee.”
Sovah committed to quality
Using data reported by UnitedHealth Group, Leapfrog and others, those providing medical care throughout the nation may note strong points in their facility and address areas that could use some improvement.
“Sovah Health is committed to ongoing quality improvement efforts so that we can continue to provide the best possible care to patients, families and visitors and ensure that everyone has a positive experience at our hospitals,” said Teresa Pruitt, director of quality at Sovah-Martinsville. “We value the input provided from public reports and ranking systems as it helps us monitor our progress and explore opportunities to improve.”
Pruitt also noted that each organization that provides reports or rankings for hospitals uses their own methodology, quality measures and other unique aspects to calculate and base scores. As a result, a hospital may perform well on one report card and poorly on another.
“Because of these variations, the Leapfrog Safety Grade, as with any report card or scoring system, must be appropriately interpreted,” Pruitt said. “For example, some of the data used to calculate hospital grades is several years old and does not reflect more recent improvements in performance.”
Leapfrog provided both spring and fall reports for 2018 and 2019 for both Sovah-Martinsville and Sovah-Danville. Danville alternated between C grades each spring and B grades each fall, Martinsville received a steady grade of C in all four period.
“At Sovah Health, our goal is to provide the best possible care to those we serve,” Pruitt said. “We will continue evaluating our progress and exploring opportunities to further enhance quality care and to improve the overall patient experience.”
Virginia also earned an “A” grade in the recently released 2019 State-by-State Report Card on Access to Palliative Care in our Nation’s Hospitals from the Center to Advance Palliative Care and the National Palliative Care Research Center. Also, earlier this year, more than a dozen Virginia hospitals earned places on the America’s Best Hospitals for 2019 annual list compiled by Healthgrades, including two hospitals each that made the America’s 50 Best Hospitals – that’s the top one percent of hospitals – and America’s 100 Best Hospitals – the top 2 percent of hospitals – lists, respectively.
