CRITZ-There's a new principal taking over at Hardin-Reynolds Memorial School. The Patrick County School Board announced this week that Mackenzie Woods has been hired to fill the open position. Woods comes to Patrick County from Texas, where she served for the past three years as assistant principal for Lone Star High School in the city of Frisco.
Prior to becoming an administrator, she taught at the secondary level for seven years in the areas of special education, speech and debate. Woods said she wants to encourage and motivate teachers and students.
“I believe in offering students limitless options and pathways to be successful,” Woods said. “As an administrator, my goal has been to foster an environment where the faculty encourages students to be well-rounded to best prepare them for the global marketplace.”
Woods added that communication and motivation are key factors to her role as a leader.
“I want to ensure that those who work with me know the expectations that are clearly set and are encouraged to bring their best work with them to the campus every day,” Woods said.
Woods is certified in speech, special education, English as a second language, and school administration. In addition, she is certified in Professional Development Appraisal System (PDAS), Instructional Leadership Development (ILD), and the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS). She also coached state-recognized programs in both athletics and academics. She received her bachelor's degree in communication from Baylor University and her master's degree in educational leadership from Texas Women's University.
Taking a job in Patrick County brings Woods closer to home, as she's originally from Ferrum. Woods added that she's excited to be back home in Virginia, returning with her husband Derek and their four children.