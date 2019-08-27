The United States should spend less on planes and tanks and more on the real threats of the modern age – internet and cyberpace issues, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said Tuesday.
Warner (D-Va.) was speaking to leaders from local businesses and the Martinsville-Henry Chamber of Commerce at New College Institute as part of a week-long trip across Virginia.
“I am concerned that, come 2020, our elections are secure. … Our system, our democracy is still under attack, not because some foreign entity wants to [favor] one party over another but because it’s cheap and effective,” Warner said.
What the Russians did to intervene in the elections in 2016 they also did in the United Kingdom with the Brexit vote and in the French presidential elections, Warner said. The cost of all that is “less than the cost of one new F-35 airplane,” said Warner, who is vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
The U.S. spends $750 billion on defense; Russia spends $70 billion; and China spends $250 billion, “and I worry at times that we may be investing way too much in 20th century planes and tanks and ships and guns when increasingly the conflicts and challenges we’re going to face from a country on a going-forward basis are going to be on a cyberdomain” of misinformation, he said.
When Congress ends its recess, he said, he would like to see attention on efforts such such as requiring that suspected cybermeddling is reported to the FBI; that make sure that every polling station has a paper-ballot backup; and that set rules for social media.
The U.S. also needs to take precautions in regards to China, which doesn’t “play by the rules” in business, he said.
“China is investing in all of the cutting-edge technology,” Warner said, such as with 5G, “the next generation of wireless,” the step above broadband, which areas of the U.S. are striving to obtain. China also is getting ahead on quantum computing and biotechnology.
Ninety percent of all open economic counterespionage cases involve China, he said, and Chinese spy services are trying to recruit Chinese students studying in the U.S.
To that issue, too, Warner later talked about how broadband is not developing quickly enough. By the time this area has broadband, he said, the rest of the country will have 5G, which is necessary for applications such as driverless cars.
At the current pace “rural America is going to be left behind” on internet services, which would discourage business development, he said.
Warner said that Verizon and AT&T are the two largest broadband companies, but if Sprint and T-Mobile do merge, that joint company would become No. 1. He said regulators are trying to require that, to approve a merger, Sprint and T-Mobile would have to provide broadband service to 95% of America.
Opportunities for region
Warner also talked about “Opportunity Zones,” which came out of a tax bill passed a couple of years ago. Opportunity Zones allow the rollover of funds into disadvantaged communities, which could “attract businesses to a community that might not otherwise be attracted there,” Warner said. Adding Opportunity Zones to new market tax credits and historic tax credits would make disadvantaged areas of Virginia attractive to businesses.
There are four or five Opportunity Zones in Henry County, County Administrator Tim Hall said.
Investors could invest in funds that cover the entire Southside area, Warner said.
Warner said he and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) plan to create a rural development zone or program that would commit about a billion dollars' worth of new-market tax credits to rural areas, he said.
“I can’t come to Martinsville-Henry County without talking about I-73” – but the news isn’t good, Warner said. “Until we see some really new money committed to infrastructure, I think the real chances on I-73 coming to fruition any time in short term is going to be a pretty big stretch.”
Both parties show interest in funding infrastructure, he said, but “we’ve not really had any plan from the administration.”
Comments and questions
There was interaction on a variety of issues with those in attendance at NCI:
- Real estate agent Mary Rives Brown said that agents are often the first point of contact for people thinking of moving to the area. It’s 25% cheaper to live here than other areas, she said. While entities are concerned with manufacturing for the area, they also should be equally interested in senior services for the aging population that needs care, she said.
- Warner replied that housing is going to be the next big crisis in most of the country, because affordable housing has not been built since the economic crisis of 2008. Another major concern is child care and elder care.
- Hall said local initiatives are being undertaken to improve housing and child care needs, including the recent hire of Jeff Sadler, the housing and revitalization coordinator with the Economic Development Corporation, and cooperation with Patrick Henry Community College to address child care needs.
- Warner said it that opioid abuse has been a problem in urban and rural areas for years. Now that it is affecting suburban areas, more people are paying attention and efforts to combat the problem are being made. It is important not to relax on opioid-crisis funding and initiatives from a false sense of security of seeing improvements, he said.
- Versharn Scales of Horsepasture said that it’s not fair taxpayers have to pay to keep marijuana sellers in jail while in other states those folks are contributing members of society, making money off it.
- Julian Mei said he recently visited Denver, where marijuana is legal, and the economy there seems to be robust.
- Andrew Palmer asked if Warner felt tariffs on Chinese goods cause more business to return to the United States, or did companies just send production to other countries unaffected by tariffs. Warner replied he figured companies were just shifting production to Vietnam, Malaysia and other countries, but some companies are preferring the U.S. because of lower energy costs.
- Rob Spilman asked Warner what he thought was going to happen with the ongoing tariff war, and Warner replied, “I’m worried.”
- Helping to persuade Polish company Press Glass to locate in Henry County was a bipartisan effort, Warner said. In fact, any contention on the project did not come from party lines but rather the Army Corps of Engineers: “The experience with the Army Corps of Engineers is why people get so darn frustrated with government. … The army corps said they wouldn’t give you a permit until you could actually have a client, and you can’t get a client until you get a permit.”
- As far as working on Capitol Hill, “Washington is a bit of frustrating place these days,” Warner said.
- The good news – but also “an indication of how low the bar has gone” – was that before the Congress broke for the August recess, Congress decided not to shut down the government or put the government into default.