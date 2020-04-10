It’s the moment they’ve all been waiting for.
Sovah Health in Martinsville has its first patient with the novel coronavirus, and his treatment is going along just as planned, Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said.
The man is one of three people in Henry County to have positive test results come back today, to make a total of eight people in Henry County with the novel coronavirus.
“We’re taking in stride,” Alward said. “We’re doing everything that we would be doing otherwise, positive [diagnosis] or otherwise.”
That first patient is a man in his 70s who had known exposure to the virus and developed symptoms on April 4, Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont Health District said today.
He is the sixth out of eight known cases in Henry County – and was revealed after the Virginia Department of Health updated its daily statistical report this morning – and the first to require this extent of medical treatment.
After his diagnosis, two other people in their 70s, a man and a woman, received positive test results and are recuperating at home. The woman developed systems consistent with COVID-19 on March 4, and the man had no known exposure to it.
Hospital staff already have been working with patients with the same precaution as if any of them could have the coronavirus, Alward said: “As I’ve told the staff, sooner or later a positive patient is going to be in our hospital. We’ve run through this multiple times on” preparation and management.
Even though, as human beings, it’s natural for people to feel anxiety, the staff are “doing what they’re trained to do,” he said.
The hospital has a designated area for COVID-19 patients, he said. He described it as “just an area … where we … mange a little differently” and “have a different level of protection.”
The staff members treating the patient wear the masks, gowns and gloves that they typically would wear with any patients, plus face shields, which “you don’t normally wear in those typical patient rooms where you don’t have to worry about some kinds of infectious disease,” he said.
Not all coronavirus patients require the use of a ventilator, he said, and “we do have … sufficient ventilators to manage what we have in the hospital” and also “have reach-back availability with LifePoint, our mother company,” for more if needed.
Although “it’s obviously a very scary thing to the public,” he said, “… the big difference for hospitals and trained professionals is we’re trained to manage this type of thing, and it’s what we’re trained to do.”
Plus, he added, because of the thorough way the hospital is cleaned constantly, it’s much safer to be in the hospital than in the stores and other places people normally go.
“Nobody’s panicking,” he said. “I’ve been talking about this for the past few weeks with our staff. It’s a heightened level of awareness.
“It’s something we’ve been preparing for. I had nothing but meetings and meetings to prepare for this. Folks are doing what they’re doing. They’re professionals. We have an awesome team taking care of” patients.
All of the five previous coronavirus cases have been treated at home, and one of them had recovered from the illness before he received his positive test results.
The Virginia Department of Health on this morning showed 4,509 -- up about 20% -- with 121 deaths (that number has doubled in the past week) and some 772 people hospitalized.
Danville now has 20 cases, and Franklin County remained at 13. Pittsylvania has 4.
Patrick County still does not have a diagnosed case, one of seven counties that are virus-free.
Drive-through testing resumed at noon today at the Martinsville Speedway. People who have a doctor’s order to be tested may drive into the facility and be swabbed by health care workers.
In the meantime, Alward said, people should continue to “stay away from other people” through staying at home as much as possible.
By doing that, the coronavirus “just will die out eventually,” he said. Keeping away from other people “is the key, really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.