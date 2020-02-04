One in three high school students is in an abusive relationship, and the upcoming Teen Summit aims to lower that number.
Charika Barksdale is the coordinator of the Teen Summit, which will be at 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the West Piedmont Business Development Center on 22 E. Church St., Martinsville. The free event — which includes supper — is open to parents, preteens and teenagers.
A planning meeting for anyone interested in volunteering will be at 5 p.m. today in the same place.
The event is based on four topics: what teen violence is; healthy versus unhealthy relationships, consent and coercion and what to do when you see abuse.
Survivors will tell their stories of “when they were going through teen-dating violence,” Barksdale said.
Also, Barksdale will present a list of 22 “top teen problems. ... It’s really quite interesting, because I kept it exactly as the teens wrote it,” she said.
That list includes “cyberaddiction, social media, social and parental pressure, a lack of positive role models, lack of support from family and friends, drug addiction, self esteem and body image, drinking and smoking, mental and physical health issues, bullying — that just really stood out, and the lack of positive role models really stands out,” she said.
“They’re going through issues simply because they don’t have anyone they can really go to,” she said. “One of my goals in putting this together — I really want teens to know these adults here are volunteering their time. You can come to them. They’re the support.”
Adults don’t take teen-dating violence seriously, Barksdale said: They brush it off “as puppy love, but people are getting killed on a regular basis.”
She advises that adults give teenagers let teenagers talk for at least 10 minutes to share their feelings, without interrupting or being judgmental. However, that’s just a starting point, because “they definitely need more than 10.”
If a teenager is not open to talking frankly for that long, the adult should build the relationship by spending time together and talking about neutral topics, she said.
Lack of teen communication “is a big problem in this area,” she said. “A lot of things that we’re dealing with right now is how angry teens are and how they express their anger, mostly by fighting. ... Teens desperately just want some attention. They want to be seen. They want to be heard.”
“This topic is of vital importance,” said women’s health specialist Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke, owner of Piedmont Preferred Women’s Health Care, which is one of the sponsors.
“Our community needs to digest the fact that in America half of all female homicide victims are killed by intimate partners. I have covered domestic violence and intimate partner violence multiple times in my ‘Uncovered’ podcast.
“I think most people would be surprised to find out how early it starts, how unhealthy many teen relationships are. It’s all very hidden. I hope this summit will be a beginning discussion to promote change.”
Other sponsors are Concerned Citizens of Sandy Level, Krispy Kutz, Vision Hair Salon, Image Improvement and Casting Butterflies. Door prizes they will give include certificates for service.
Barksdale is a Southside Survivors Response Center outreach coordinator. “We try to educate the community,” and this year’s Teen Summit has grown because of the recent murder-suicide in Ridgeway, she said.
Last year’s Teen Summit, the first, had an audience of 18 teenagers. This one, so far, has a projected 100 who are planning to come, including the Magna Vista High School basketball team and a group from the Boys and Girls Club.
Statistics show that 81% of parents don’t think teen dating abuse is an issue, but 80% of teenagers say it is, Barksdale said.
One in 10 high school students have been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend, she said, and only 67 percent of teens in abusive relationships tell someone about it.
She said dating violence can be categorized as physical, emotional and sexual.
The common pattern of abusive relationships is the honeymoon phase, then the build-up of tension, followed by an explosion, then the honeymoon phase again, in a circle.
A few of the things she advises teenagers to do are that “it’s OK to turn your phone off; you don’t have to respond to hostile, harassing, abusive or inappropriate texts; you don’t have to share your passwords; and be mindful when using check-ins on social channels,” she said.
“It’s very easy for us as adults to see” teen dating as significant, said Ariel Johnson of SSSRC, but those early relationships “can impact them for the rest of their lives.”
Kids are particularly vulnerable these days because “pop culture glamorizes inappropriate relationships,” Johnson said.
Barksdale said she hopes many people come to Tuesday’s volunteer meeting. Roles for volunteers include passing out certificates and bookmarks, providing child care for little kids and being available to talk to teenagers who want to talk.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
