Telling Her Own Story: Bassett's Oliver wins national writing competition
COLLINSVILLE-Madalyn Oliver doesn't remember the specific point when she started writing or when she got interested in it. Books and stories have just always been a part of her life. Her mother Melody says she and Madalyn's father Keith started reading to her when she was just a baby. Even as a five-year-old, the rising 10th grader at Bassett High came up with songs and wrote lyrics. Now that love of writing has led to some major recognition, as Madalyn won first place in the creative writing category June 17-20 at the National Beta Convention.
“Writing has been a part of my life in one form or another for as long as I have been able to pick up a pencil,” Madalyn said. First, she said, it was songs. But then, “in third grade, I had a couple different stories [in mind and] I started writing.”
Melody Oliver said she was thankful for Madalyn's teachers through the years, who helped encourage her daughter to develop that writing talent.
“Maddy has been blessed with some fantastic teachers from preschool on up,” Melody said, “especially early on. [They] really challenged her writing and vocabulary. I'm glad she embraced it all!”
In June, Madalyn was one of 30 finalists that competed in the Beta Convention's creative writing competition, with each one representing different Beta Clubs across the country. In addition to Madalyn, there were students from Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina and two each from Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina in the final group of competitors. Each finalist had to take the same theme and build a story out of it. As the National Beta Convention was held in Savannah, Georgia, considered to be one of the most haunted cities in America, the theme was “a night spent in haunted Savannah.”
“I decided to take a different approach to this,” Madalyn said. “Instead of writing about someone being haunted, I wrote from the perspective of a ghost. Throughout the story, the woman experiences different things and believes her house is haunted. At the end and through different hints throughout the story, you discover the narrator is actually the ghost and the “ghosts” in her house are simply people doing ghost tours.”
In addition to winning the competition, Madalyn said she learned a lot at the convention itself, which brought together Beta Club members from around the country. Beta Club is a service organization set up for students from fourth through 12th grade, with a motto of “Let Us Lead By Serving Others.” The junior division of the Beta Club is set up for students from fourth through eighth grade and the senior division is for students in ninth through 12th grade.
“When I was first inducted to Beta Club, I didn't know much about it,” Madalyn said. “It wasn't until [the] state convention that I really started to understand and respect the organization for what it is. I like Beta because of the things that they are willing to do for our community and their attitude towards service.”
Not only does the Beta Club work on serving others, Madalyn said, but they do it in fun and creative ways.
“[They] work to help and supply people in ways that are needed but you don't usually think about,” she added. “I also like their commitment to teaching young people how to be successful and responsible leaders when the time for them to step up and be such arises.”
This marks the 37th year that a Beta Club national convention has been held. In addition to creative writing, students compete in events like Quiz Bowl. There is also a spelling bee, special talent events, oratory and character skit competitions, group talent events and competitions for math, science and social studies skills.
“Convention is amazing,” Madalyn said. “When you hear about Beta Convention, it almost sounds like it's just a series of boring lectures for “nerds” but it is quite the opposite. The actual sessions are where the fun really is. From people giving motivational speeches, to group talent, to funny campaign skits.”
Madalyn said she enjoyed the sessions, which had music and rave-like lighting, that turned the events into somewhat of a show. She also mentioned enjoying the fact it was held in Savannah this year, as she and her family got a chance to take in the city.
As for her writing, it's something that Madalyn plans to keep working on, with that taking a number of different forms.
“I'm currently writing a book, a project that I have been working on for a while,” Madalyn said. 'My goal is to at least have it ready for publishing by the time I graduate. I would also love to write for a video game at some point, as video games are another thing that I love.”
Then there's also that love of writing lyrics, which Madalyn hasn't forgotten about, explaining that she, as well as some of her friends, play instruments and have thought about starting a band. If the group does decide to go that route, it would be a way for her to write lyrics again.
Despite all this, Madalyn said she doesn't plan to pursue writing as a career. However, she doesn't plan to give it up either.
“It's definitely something I want to do on the side for as long as I am able,” she said.
Brian Carlton is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at brian.carlton@martinsvillebulletin.com