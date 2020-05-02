Our COVID-closed schools have shifted learning from the classroom to the bedroom -- or the kitchen or dining room or family room.
The 3,900 students in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties were unleashed with guidance and connectivity to complete their schools year at home, which is not something anyone expected and few were prepared to address.
Many parents these days report challenges in guiding their kids’ learning from home, but some of them experienced in homeschooling say it’s not as hard as it seems.
Until now homeschooling has been an optional learning process -- some states making it easier for families -- that has served 1.77 million students nationwide, based on estimates by the U.S. Department of Education. In Virginia, that number is estimated at about 43,500. In 2016 the Virginia Department of Education said there were a couple of hundred in local school divisions.
Each family that chose that option had curriculum and schedule that fit those students' needs. Now parents are learning how best to schedule helping their children, which has to fit around the adults' work schedules, too.
One parent, Latisha Wray, even built a classroom for her family of six children. And she, like many parents, has become a student of the process.
The school divisions provided guidance and the requirements. Students received packets of work from their teachers to complete at home. They meet virtually with their classes over internet video-meeting services such as Zoom. They also work with programs and lessons on school iPads and devices.
Experience teaches
Across the board, homeschooling parents agree that 2 to 3 hours a day is sufficient time for lessons, and older children can do most of that on their own.
Elizabeth Carter Bailey of Martinsville has been homeschooling her children for at least 10 years.
She pieces together her curriculum from a variety of resources, especially Usborne books. They are “incredibly well written and informative,” similar to the Classical Conversations program that many families around here use, but “some of that is faith-based, and we try to stay secular,” she said.
The level of “parent-to-child interaction” depends on “how independent the child is,” she said.
Overall, each day’s lessons should take more than 2 or 3 hours for older kids, she said. For preschool children, “no more than an hour, tops,” with lessons given in half-hour or 15-minute increments.
Middle and high school-aged kids could have 3 hours of instruction four or five days a week, she said.
When the material is engaging, the kids’ ability to keep on task “works itself out,” Bailey said.
Classroom can move
Kids and parents don’t have to be stuck at the table, either, she said. “Take it outside. Incorporate your science with a nature walk. … Homeschool is a lot more fun and a lot more engaging” than just remaining seated with worksheets, she said.
Laurie Bryan Wardle recently moved to Ohio from the Martinsville area. She homeschooled her kids, and now she is homeschooling her grandchildren.
Wardle looks for hands-on lessons, such as to go fishing, then dissect the fish to learn anatomy – then eat it for supper. She has had children read “Sign of the Beaver,” then build a model log cabin; work math-facts obstacle courses; use the library’s digital resources; and order owl pellets from www.homesciensetools.com, then figure out the owl’s last meal.
Bailey said she turns in her curriculum and has the children take an achievement test at the end of each year, and also turns in a letter of intent to homeschool for the next year.
There are standards
Homeschooling is permitted when the requirements of § 22.1-254 of the Code of Virginia have been satisfied, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Parents or guardians must submit to the local school division:
- A notice of intent to home instruct.
- Evidence of having met one of the criteria for providing home instruction (see options below).
- A list of the subjects to be studied for the coming year.
- Evidence of academic progress at the end of the school year by Aug. 1.
- Additionally, the parent must prove able to provide that education through requirements such as holding a high school diploma or higher credential.
Adjustments
Meanwhile, parents and grandparents used to having kids in school talked about the change in routine.
“As a parent of special needs, this was doubly challenging,” said Stephanie Correa of Martinsville. “I don’t want her to slip behind.”
Correa makes daily and weekly planning sheets that list activities and keep track of what her daughter has been doing. She emails that to the teacher and speech therapist, so they have a record of her work.
Seeing places such as beaches and museums online has been fun and educational, she said.
'I want to do this'
Whitney Calloway has been an elementary teacher, but she has been staying home since she has had children: Aiden, 9; Mason, 8; Rowan, 5; and Jaxon, 3.
Her children attended Meadowview Elementary School and First Baptist-Collinsville Weekday School, and she said she plans to return to teaching once the youngest enters school.
This time of pandemic isolation has allowed her to engage in the projects and activities she always has dreamed of doing but never had time, she said.
“I love education. I love kids. I love doing things with my kids, but we were running at maximum speed – school, music lessons, sports,” she said.
Now she’s doing “things that have been on my ‘oh-I-want-to-do-this’ list,” she said.
Once she realized this isolation time “would be the new normal,” she sat down with her sons to create their new plan.
They get up at regular school-day times and keep straight at their school work and music lessons until everything is completed, usually around 11:30 a.m., she said.
Their lesson start with assignments and suggestions from the boys’ teachers, who “have been fabulous” about sharing resources. Calloway adds to that various projects and ideas she has gathered.
“There’s so much out there, that in itself can be super overwhelming,” she said.
In the afternoons, the boys enjoy seeing their favorite author, Don Gutman, give a program at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. The write a journal, with entries often prompted by Gutman’s topics.
'Changed our lives'
“Homeschooling a Carlisle first-grader has certainly changed our lives,” said Susan Henderson of Martinsville, a retired nurse, who helps her granddaughter Natalia "Tali" Sharp. “There is a full day of schoolwork with all the core subjects plus the extras: STEAM, music, guidance, library. There is a weekly ZOOM class meeting.”
Bailey said parents shouldn’t be too hard on themselves.
“Give yourself a lot of grace,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be as hard as you make it.”
Calloway said she was frustrated at the start of isolation because having the kids at home would keep her from doing projects and plans she had lined up. However, as the time has gone on, she has come to enjoy it.
“It’s such a neat opportunity we’ve had,” she said. “I feel like I’ve learned more about them in the past two months than I” had before.
