The woman with Henry County’s third confirmed case of the coronavirus appears to have contracted it from someone at home.
A woman in her 40s was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The positive results of her test were reported to the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, according to Nancy Bell, the district’s Population Health Manager.
The woman developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Saturday, Bell said. On Sunday, she had “exposure to known household COVID-19 case,” Bell’s report stated.
On Monday morning the Virginia Department of Health reported the first case of coronavirus in Henry County: a man in his 50’s, who was recuperating at home. It was not known if his case was acquired locally or through travel.
The other case reported in Henry County is of a woman in her 60s, also staying at home.
All three have been recuperating at home, according to Bell.
As of Saturday morning the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,407 cases — up about 20% from Friday — statewide. There had been 52 deaths, with some 390 people hospitalized.
Around the region, Danville is now up to 12 cases, and Franklin County has 10. Pittsylvania has 2.
Neither the city of Martinsville nor Patrick County has a reported case. There are nearly 1.2 million cases worldwide and approaching 300,000 in the United Stated. The death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 8,300, a significant increase since Friday.
Bell also announced details of the new drive-through testng site at the Martinsville Speedway, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday and be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The site was set up in an arrangement among the speedway, The Harvest Foundation, the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness and the public health departments and law enforcement agencies in Martinsville and Henry County.
Bell stressed that the site is not open to the public but will serve residents of Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County who are prescreened and referred by a physician. No one will be allowed at the Speedway without proper credentials.
“Safety of staff, volunteers and patients is a number-one concern, and we will make the process as safe as possible,” Bell said earlier this week.
She said the testing schedule would be adjusted each week and communicated by Bell and officials in the media and on West Piedmont Health District’s Facebook page.
She did not say how quickly those tested at the site might find out the results of their tests.
The Speedway is located at 340 Speedway Road in Ridgeway, just off U.S. 220. Questions may be directed to the health department.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
