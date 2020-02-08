Photos: The AP's best images from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes couples wearing face masks during a mass wedding in Korea; an indigenous man sitting on the stump of a tree to protest development near his community’s land in Brazil; and U.S. President Donald Trump finishing his State of the Union address in Washington.
