A tanker truck transporting milk overturned Friday morning on U.S. 220 south of Ridgeway, sending its driver to the hospital.
Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Zola, one of the two officers on the scene investigating the crash, said the driver was injured seriously and transported by AirCare 3, based at the Blue Ridge Airport, to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
His identity has not been released, and a description of his injuries was not available.
The accident occurred in the curvy section of the highway, between Browns Court and Cabin Hill Drive, just north of the North Carolina border,
"The truck was headed south, obviously," Zola said. "We're not sure what caused it [the wreck], but it turned over on its right side and came to rest on the shoulder of the road."
Milk from the truck streamed onto the roadway for about 100 feet before running down the embankment and into a small creek.
"A hazmat team has been called in," Zola said.
The right lane of the southbound side of U.S. 220 was closed for about 500 feet while as cleanup operations and removal of the truck began.
The cleanup is expected to take some time, and further delays could ensue.
The Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ridgeway Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety, and the Virginia State Police responded.
The state police is investigating, and no other details were available immediately.
