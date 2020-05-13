The company that turned the old Henry Hotel into apartments now gets a shot at fixing up the Chief Tassel building.
During Tuesday’s Martinsville City Council meeting, the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority voted to transfer title of the Chief Tassel building, located at 51 E. Church St., to Waukeshaw Development. Members of that Authority are the city council members.
Waukeshaw gets that building for a cost of $1. “In this case we’re talking about a low purchase price because we’re making a very high investment in the project,” said Dave McCormick of Waukeshaw.
The work would create 18 residential units and eight commercial units, McCormick said.
The design would keep its basic interior plan, he said. “I do love some of those 1940s and 1950s wood features in there,” he said. “It’s a quirky building … going to be a really fun project.”
According to Henry County GIS, the city acquired the building from JB&R Management LLC in December 2018 at no cost. The previous owners had bought it in 2006 for $218,000. Requests for proposals for redevelopment of the building were issued in 2019.
As well as the building’s sales contract, the Redevelopment and Housing Authority also signed two other contracts: a Brownfields Remediation Performance agreement between the city and Waukeshaw (the city is the administrator of the brownfield funds) and a performance agreement between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority (VEDP) and the housing authority. That is site assessment and planning grant, Mayor Kathy Lawson said.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said that Waukeshaw will have a 180-day period of “due diligence” that would allow time to analyze the property “as to whether a project is feasible.” If the project would continue after that, a development agreement would be issued.
Some problems the building has include asbestos and lead-based paint, which would have to be addressed, he said. That would cost $70,000 to $80,000 to be remediated, and the city has a $50,000 brownfields grant it can use toward that.
By comparison the redevelopment of the Henry Hotel cost $3.2 million, with funding from various sources, including state and federal historic tax credits, a DHCD/IRF Grant, Main Street funds, Enterprise Zone Real Property Grant and bank financing, McCormick said. That building has 25 apartments and three commercial spaces.
The Chief Tassel building would get neither the IRF grant nor the Main Street funds, he said, but it would have state and federal credits and a brownfields grant. The financing costs would be around $2.5 million.
Waukeshaw is talking with Carter Bank about financing the project, McCormick said.
New townhouses
A public hearing on a request from The Lester Group Inc. for a Special Use Permit for a multifamily dwelling along Fairy Street, northeast of the intersection of Fairy and Watt Streets, has been set for May 26.
The Lester Group, which owns the property, would build three townhouses, Towarnicki said. One building would have five units and the other two would have four, for a total of 13. They would be built on vacant lots as well as lots that currently have houses on them. The planning commission recommended its approval.
If pandemic restrictions remain in place by that time, still 10 people, not counting city council members, could be in the room, and some type of call-in system could be created as well if needed, Towarnicki said.
Council member Jennifer Bowles asked if any families would be displaced by the construction. It was noted that the company owns many properties and could relocate tenants, and that also could be a topic brought up during the public hearing.
Old Midget Market
City Council set a new public hearing for Homero Sandoval Ramos’ request for a Special Use Permit for a vehicle display lot and custom designed vehicle wrap business at 128 Clearview Drive for June 23.
That is the old Midget Market property.
Previously, Ramos had been given 90 days to present to the city building inspector how he would fit cars inside “the fairly small building,” Towarnicki said. He has not responded and has not made contact with the inspections office, and attempts by that office have not been successful, he said.
Council member Chad Martin said he had run into Ramos in town and had the impression that Ramos intended to continue with the project and perhaps just didn’t understand the process.
Bonds
City council approved on first reading an ordinance to issue up to $2.5 million in bonds to pay for repairs to the spillway at Beaver Creek Reservoir, which is more than 50 years old. The project would be done by March or April of 2021, and debt service payments would begin six months after that. Repayment might come at the rate of $100,000 a year for about 20 years, Towarnicki said. If a rate increase were needed to pay that, it would be about $1 or $1.50 a month per customer.
Also at the meeting, council members:
Heard from Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle said that a previous problem of THM levels that were too high in the water supply has been corrected. That report will be sent to water customers.
Heard from Towarnicki that visitors’ badges would be issued the municipal building. During pandemic restrictions, only up to 10 visitors would be allowed in the building at a time, at least through June 10. “In all likelihood we would continue the visitors’ badge” program beyond that to keep track who is in the building, he said.
Proclaimed May 10-16 as National Hospital Week with a proclamation. Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said, “It’s a privilege to be the CEO of this hospital in this fine town. … We have a lot of folks that are doing a lot of good things in the hospital. Obviously our stress level’s a little bit heightened with this pandemic, but I will tell you we’re providing good care and safe care.” Lawson asked how well the hospital is stocked with Personal Protective Equipment. “I don’t like to give numbers on days available, but what I can tell you is we have plenty of protective equipment for the foreseeable future,” he said. That includes gowns, masks and face shields. Alward also talked about the “Parade of Honor for our front-line heroes” from 7:30-8 p.m. outside the hospital. The parade will honor essential workers ranging from first responders to grocery store workers.
