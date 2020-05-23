Martinsville High School is hosting a drive-through graduation for the seniors to pick up their diplomas today. pic.twitter.com/82r7SOL7WB— Bulletin Sports (@BulletinSport) May 23, 2020
The long road to graduation for Martinsville High School’s Class of 2020 had a few more twists toward the finish line Saturday.
Martinsville’s seniors were unable to walk across the stage to pick up their diploma in the traditional sense due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the school instead held a drive-thru graduation processional with a few more stops along the way to students becoming high school graduates.
The Bulldogs’ 125 graduating seniors lined up in their cars around the school’s upper and lower parking lots, with balloons, signs, and even pool noodles decorating cars as horns, music, and cheers could be heard throughout the school’s grounds. Families piled into vans to celebrate alongside their graduates, students sat on the back of truck beds with their friends and loved ones, and some poked their heads through the sunroofs of cars, graduation caps atop their heads with the tassels that had not quite been turned.
After winding through rows of cars, the graduates’ first stop was at the entrance to the football stadium, where they each had official graduation portraits taken. They then got in their vehicle for a victory lap on the track as an announcer read their name through the loudspeakers and fans and teachers in the stands cheered to celebrate the moment.
Finally, the vehicles stopped at the back entrance of the stadium where graduates were met by Martinsville Principal Aji Dixon, donning a cloth mask and gloves, who handed each graduate their diploma while offering his best wishes. Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley, as well as other faculty members, then waved the students goodbye as they drove off and into the real world as official high school graduates.
Preceding the drive-thru procession was a virtual ceremony broadcast on local government TV and posted on the Martinsville Public Schools Facebook page Saturday morning. The speeches took a somber tone with a reflective look at the past and a hopeful look at the future.
“We are the class of 2020, we are supposed to have perfect vision, but that vision became cloudy,” senior Kathryne Lynn Hruza said in her graduation speech. “Our best months of high school were gone. Our trips, prom, decision day and graduation disappeared ... those are what every student looks forward to. For most of us, those days we never got would have been the last times we would have done something together as a class.
“We have grown, these hardships hardened our resolved. These trials have strengthened our faith and our own ability to make it.”
Senior Jalia Anye Dillard also referenced the pandemic in her speech.
“As seniors in school, we experienced a lot so far that has impacted who we are today and will continue to influence the types of people we will be in the future,” she said. “Whether it be normal, expected things like heartbreaks and losses, or the unexpected, such as a global pandemic ... Although our senior year wasn’t how we all dreamed it to be, we overcame and we’re all here finishing together.”
Dillard finished her speech mentioning everyone gathered around their screens, separated but still together. Martinsville allowed the students to be together one final time Saturday morning, amid cheers from a distance. While it wasn’t a typical graduation, the class of 2020 has become accustomed to nothing being typical.
“The class of 2020 is still the class with perfect vision and is now more resilient than ever,” Hruza said.
