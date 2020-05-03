Sheila Raines Abbott, 77, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1943, to the late Andrew Cecil Raines and Lydia (Lambert) See Raines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Andrew Raines Sr.
Mrs. Abbott retired from DuPont after 28 years of service and was a member of Church on the Hill in Collinsville, Va.
She is survived by her two sons, Bobby L. Abbott Jr. and wife, Donna, of Martinsville, Va., and David W. Abbott and wife, Robin, of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Karen Abbott Saunders of Martinsville, Va.; brother, James "Jim" E. Raines of Stuart, Va.; sister, Lisa Raines Lewis of Snow Creek, Va.; six grandchildren, Wesley Abbott, Johnathan Abbott, Aaron Abbott and wife, Luisa, Andrew Abbott, Jessica James, and Tiffany Wood; and great-grandchildren, Aryanna Abbott, Alysa Abbott, Nathaniel Abbott, Sophia Wood, Abigail Wood, Madison Wood, and Christian Wood. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. The family will be at the home of David and Robin Abbott, 576 Varley Lane, Martinsville, Va., on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. Please contact a member of the Abbott family for details/instructions, as special accommodations are being made to comply with current social gathering restrictions. Mrs. Abbott will be available for viewing on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Abbott family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
