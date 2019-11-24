March 15, 1923 - November 21, 2019
Alice Mofield (Miles), age 96, of Bassett, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hospice of Randolph County, in Asheboro, North Carolina.
Born on March 15, 1923, in Henry County, she was the daughter of the late Hass and Dora (Tilley) Miles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Oscar Richard Adams; and three brothers, Willie, James, and Roy Miles.
Alice was the wife of a lifelong Pastor and World War II Veteran, and mother of three children. She worked and served beside her husband throughout his ministry for 40 years. While raising a family and serving in their various churches, she also worked at DuPont and Lacy Manufacturing. Additionally, she served as a Red Cross Volunteer for nearly 30 years, at Martinsville Memorial Hospital. She was a master of many skills, but exceptional at quilting, knitting, sewing and basket weaving. She loved spending time in her vegetable garden and canning. She also enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Ladies Society, with her sisters-in-law.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer A. Stacks (Mike) of Charlotte, N.C.; two sons, Teddy Adams (Vicki) of Greer, S.C., and Mitch Adams (Gail) of Asheboro, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Mary Stone (David), Brenda Bishop (Charles) of Bassett, and Pauline Miles of Fieldale; six grandchildren, Amy Fletcher (Jason), Amanda Adams, Stephen Stacks (Elizabeth), Philip Stacks (Kai), Katherine Stacks, and Alexander Stacks; and four great-grandchildren, Eden and Caroline Fletcher, Clare and Sophia Stacks.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Collins-McKee Funeral Home, Bassett, Virginia, with visitation following the service. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church and Hospice of Randolph County, Asheboro, N.C., online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va., is respectfully serving the Adams family.