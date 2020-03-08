Lorine Young Adams, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Franklin County on February 9, 1935, to the late Clarence H. Young and Thelma Carter Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Adams; siblings, Glee Young, Clarence Young, Geneva Gregory, and Mike Mabe; great-granddaughter, Abigail Brown.
Mrs. Adams was a charter member of Vision Assembly of God in Collinsville, Va.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Bouldin (Curtis) of Martinsville, Va.; son, Bud Adams (Kaye) of Martinsville, Va.; siblings, Shirley Foley (Moir) of Bassett, Va., Evelyn Craig (Clarence) of Patrick Co., Va., Vera Dodson (Jim) of Collinsville, Va., Dorothy Goad of Martinsville, Va., and Larry Young (Nancy) of Mt. Airy, N.C.; sister-in-law, Mildred Young of Patrick Springs, Va.; grandchildren, Jonathan Bouldin, Jennifer Brown (Eddie), and Tony Blanchet; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Nick, and Khole Bouldin, Addison Brown, and Christopher Blanchet.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services and other times at Mrs. Adams' son, Bud's home at 2009 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Roger Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
