Adams, Roy

Roy Lynwood Adams, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Roy was a native of Henry County, born and raised in Bassett, Va. He was born on February 3, 1931, to John Abram Adams and Goldie Bell Law Adams. He married Lela Caldwell of Arkansas in 1954.
Roy was active in the Bassett community and was busy all the time. He used his talents in many different ways throughout his life. He retired from DuPont as a Quality Coordinator after 36 years, worked for Nationwide Homes for many years and was owner of AAA realty. He was an Air Force veteran having serving in the Korean War as a jet aircraft mechanic.
Mr. Adams was a wonderful father, friend and colleague to all of those fortunate enough to know him. He had been an active member of many local organizations, including the Henry County Board of Realtors, Kiwanis, Sons of the American Revolution, VFW, Jaycees, DuPont Retirees Club, and Blue Ridge Regional Library Board.
He is survived by his son, John R. Adams (Carol W. Adams), and daughter, Rebecca Adams (Tim Callison). He was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Caldwell Adams; son, Michael (Mike) Lynwood Adams; and sister, Hazel A. Prillaman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Pocahontas Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with family from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the John Adams Cemetery in Patrick County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roy Adams Memorial Fund at the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055.
Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Adams family.