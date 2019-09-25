ADKINS JR.
Wendell Lloyd
September 23, 2019
A wonderful human soul, Wendell Lloyd Adkins Jr., 81, of Axton Va. left this earth on Monday, September 23, 2019 to seek new adventures.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Lloyd Adkins Sr. and his mother, Lena L. Adkins; and by his beloved first wife, Alice Sobotka Adkins.
He left behind a family much influenced by his kindness and loving nature. He was loved and cherished by his best friend, wife and partner, Donna Elkins Adkins of the home. He is also survived by his sons, Wendell Lloyd Adkins III and his lady Aned M. Ruiz of Bowie, MD, John Jessup Adkins of Alexandria Va., and Wade Everette Adkins of Las Vegas, N.V.; his step-sons, Michael P. McEwen and Christopher W. McEwen and his lady Elise Underwood; grandchildren, Victor McEwen of Axton Va., Alexandria Underwood, Autumn M. McEwen, and Jacob C. McEwen of Virginia Beach Va. He is also survived by his brother, Walter E. and wife, Amy Adkins of New Market, Va.; sister, Patricia Adkins Guthrie and husband Donald L. of Manassas, Va.; and nieces and nephews.
His wise, loving, and gentle soul will be sorely missed by all who met, knew, and loved him.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Adkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com