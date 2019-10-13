Ralph Davis Akers, age 82, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after complications from a stroke.
He was a member and former Elder of Rocky Mount Christian Church and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Margie Fralin Akers; parents, Rice William Akers Sr. and Josie Brammer Akers; and his siblings, Ruby Akers Hale, and Rice William Jr.
Ralph is survived by his sister, Doris Marie Davis; daughter, Linda Akers Griffith; grandchildren, Jessica Griffith Perry (Devin), John David Griffith, and Zachary Lee Vest; great-grandchildren, Andrew Dwight Perry and Hunter Davis Perry; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph had a lifelong love of bluegrass music and played the banjo and autoharp with several bands including the Hawpatch Mountain Boys.
The family will receive friends at Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, with the Rev. Matthew Ricks officiating. Interment will be private at Franklin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Ralph's name to Rocky Mount Christian Church, 120 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.